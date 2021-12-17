Spot Plays Dec. 18

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Rvindicated, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Royal Realm, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(4th) Prince Jacob, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Nazca Mystery, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) From Now On, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Cape Town Willy, 10-1
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(1st) Benbow Cat, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Own Agenda, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Bourbon Over Ice, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Bronx Beauty, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(5th) Triple Scout, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Draw the Line, 10-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Cuenca, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Blo My Budget, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(2nd) Gray Royality, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Diva Power, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(4th) Popster, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Long Range Toddy, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(7th) Union Gap, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Native Hawk, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(3rd) House Wrecker, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Greener Pastures, 3-1
Leave a Reply