December 18, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 18

December 17, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Rvindicated, 8-1
    (7th) Royal Realm, 3-1
Charles Town   (4th) Prince Jacob, 9-2
    (6th) Nazca Mystery, 9-2
Delta Downs   (1st) From Now On, 7-2
    (5th) Cape Town Willy, 10-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Benbow Cat, 8-1
    (9th) Own Agenda, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Bourbon Over Ice, 9-2
    (8th) Bronx Beauty, 6-1
Hawthorne   (5th) Triple Scout, 4-1
    (8th) Draw the Line, 10-1
Laurel   (1st) Cuenca, 7-2
    (5th) Blo My Budget, 5-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Gray Royality, 4-1
    (7th) Diva Power, 6-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Popster, 9-2
    (8th) Long Range Toddy, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (7th) Union Gap, 7-2
    (9th) Native Hawk, 8-1
Turfway Park   (3rd) House Wrecker, 4-1
    (6th) Greener Pastures, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions