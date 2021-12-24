December 24, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 26

December 24, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (2nd) Big Bella Brown, 7-2
(3rd) Takafumi, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Handsome Account, 7-2
(7th) Vincero Grande, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Queen Macha, 8-1
(8th) Red Line Overdrive, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Talis Park Grad, 3-1
(4th) Score Board, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Mad Genius, 7-2
(4th) Where U B, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Picota, 4-1
(3rd) Nazuna, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Izshefrosted, 6-1
(5th) Chica Boom, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Super Ready, 3-1
(3rd) Kemba, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs