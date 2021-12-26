December 26, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 27

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds   (1st) Harmon Killer Brew, 5-1
    (7th) Big Lake, 6-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Karayel, 6-1
    (3rd) Colonel Klink, 4-1
Laurel Park   (7th) Summer Music, 5-1
    (8th) Powerfully Built, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Tramore Bay, 4-1
    (6th) Gooseisontheloose, 4-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Cobble Hill, 5-1
    (4th) Cant Stop This Man, 9-2
Santa Anita   (8th) Charge Cash, 4-1
    (9th) Hemmerle, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Linchpin Storm, 20-1
    (5th) Kiki My Star, 12-1

