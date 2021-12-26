Spot Plays Dec. 27

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Harmon Killer Brew, 5-1
|(7th) Big Lake, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Karayel, 6-1
|(3rd) Colonel Klink, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(7th) Summer Music, 5-1
|(8th) Powerfully Built, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Tramore Bay, 4-1
|(6th) Gooseisontheloose, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Cobble Hill, 5-1
|(4th) Cant Stop This Man, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(8th) Charge Cash, 4-1
|(9th) Hemmerle, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Linchpin Storm, 20-1
|(5th) Kiki My Star, 12-1
