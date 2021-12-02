Spot Plays Dec. 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Violent Vixen, 5-1
|(9th) Jack the Cat, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Big Red Seven, 3-1
|(7th) Justalittleviolent, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Order Up Another, 3-1
|(8th) Bajan Cash, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(6th) Swot Analysis, 4-1
|(8th) La Gioiosa, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(7th) Seven Sisters, 5-1
|(9th) Harbor Sky, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Backatya, 4-1
|(5th) The Virginian, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Smiling Silas,7-2
|(8th) Givin Up None, 8-1
|Laurel
|canceled
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Swamp’n Ain’t Ez, 3-1
|(4th) Platinum Equity, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(8th) B Sudd, 6-1
|(9th) Miz Blue, 6-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Nostalgic Run, 3-1
|(6th) Prince of Rain, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(8th) Paluxy, 4-1
|(9th) Summer Cat, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(7th) Newsworthy, 4-1
|(8th) A Cotswold Village, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Bango for Bucks, 3-1
|(7th) Tony’s Tapit, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Lemos Cunha, 6-1
|(6th) Sugoi, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) This Way Out, 9-2
|(6th) Viature, 4-1
Leave a Reply