December 2, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 3

December 2, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Violent Vixen, 5-1
    (9th) Jack the Cat, 6-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Big Red Seven, 3-1
    (7th) Justalittleviolent, 9-2
Delta Downs   (1st) Order Up Another, 3-1
    (8th) Bajan Cash, 8-1
Fair Grounds   (6th) Swot Analysis, 4-1
    (8th) La Gioiosa, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Seven Sisters, 5-1
    (9th) Harbor Sky, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Backatya, 4-1
    (5th) The Virginian, 9-2
Hawthorne   (3rd) Smiling Silas,7-2
    (8th) Givin Up None, 8-1
Laurel   canceled
     
Los Alamitos   (1st) Swamp’n Ain’t Ez, 3-1
    (4th) Platinum Equity, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (8th) B Sudd, 6-1
    (9th) Miz Blue, 6-1
Penn National   (4th) Nostalgic Run, 3-1
    (6th) Prince of Rain, 3-1
Remington Park   (8th) Paluxy, 4-1
    (9th) Summer Cat, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (7th) Newsworthy, 4-1
    (8th) A Cotswold Village, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Bango for Bucks, 3-1
    (7th) Tony’s Tapit, 3-1
Turfway Park   (4th) Lemos Cunha, 6-1
    (6th) Sugoi, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) This Way Out, 9-2
    (6th) Viature, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions