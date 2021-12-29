December 30, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 30

December 29, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Quickflash, 3-1
(6th) Corkman, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Racy Jaycee, 3-1
(3rd) See Sassy Run, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Zero Point Zero, 3-1
(2nd) Chief Kimosabi, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Latte Lover, 3-1
(4th) Joe Di Baggio, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Live Aid, 6-1
(4th) Crownedcountcristo, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Streaky, 3-1
(2nd) Good Idea, 6-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Tothemoonandback, 9-2
(3rd) Square Root, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Anna’s Moonlight, 4-1
(5th) Love On the Rocks, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs