December 30, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 31

December 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Mazal Eighteen, 3-1
(6th) Mexican Wonder Boy, 6-1
Delta Downs (4th) Bunkie’s Song, 3-1
(6th) Gold Punch, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Order Up, 7-2
(3rd) Exceeding, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Liam’s Secret, 3-1
(5th) Stanford Bay, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Red Light Racer, 3-1
(5th) Beautiful Lover, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Pepe and Heywood, 7-2
(3rd) Baptize Boy, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Shining Terri, 6-1
(3rd) Off We Go, 5-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Arrabiata, 4-1
(7th) Trebbiano, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Imperial Brew, 3-1
(4th) King Ramos, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Harvey’s Princess, 3-1
(3rd) Incessant, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs