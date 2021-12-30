Spot Plays Dec. 31

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Mazal Eighteen, 3-1
|(6th) Mexican Wonder Boy, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Bunkie’s Song, 3-1
|(6th) Gold Punch, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Order Up, 7-2
|(3rd) Exceeding, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Liam’s Secret, 3-1
|(5th) Stanford Bay, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Red Light Racer, 3-1
|(5th) Beautiful Lover, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Pepe and Heywood, 7-2
|(3rd) Baptize Boy, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Shining Terri, 6-1
|(3rd) Off We Go, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Arrabiata, 4-1
|(7th) Trebbiano, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Imperial Brew, 3-1
|(4th) King Ramos, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Harvey’s Princess, 3-1
|(3rd) Incessant, 4-1
Leave a Reply