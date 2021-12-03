Spot Plays Dec. 4

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Fast Getaway, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Rosebug, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Hardscratch, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Thorn of Rose Hill,
6-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Perpetuate, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Cyber Sneaker, 6-1
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(7th) Hotmolly, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Brooke Marie, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(7th) Of Good Report, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Amo’s Mane Man, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(8th) Tropicat, 10-1
|
|
|(11th) Mandate, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Cookin Roses, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Blooming Garden, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|
|(3rd) Vittorio, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Saturday Heist, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(4th) All American Jewel,
7-2
|
|
|(7th) High Risk Strategy,
4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) My Coalena, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Mariah’s Princess,
8-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Off Track, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Digital, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Mia Rose, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) October Time, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(5th) Bullseye Beauty, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Steinbeck, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(3rd) Maakwa, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Beat the System, 10-1
Leave a Reply