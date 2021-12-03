December 4, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 4

December 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Fast Getaway, 10-1
    (5th) Rosebug, 3-1
Charles Town   (5th) Hardscratch, 9-2
    (6th) Thorn of Rose Hill, 6-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Perpetuate, 9-2
    (6th) Cyber Sneaker, 6-1
Fair Grounds   (7th) Hotmolly, 5-1
    (8th) Brooke Marie, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Of Good Report, 3-1
    (9th) Amo’s Mane Man, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (8th) Tropicat, 10-1
    (11th) Mandate, 8-1
Hawthorne   (1st) Cookin Roses, 7-2
    (4th) Blooming Garden, 9-2
Los Alamitos   (3rd) Vittorio, 3-1
    (4th) Saturday Heist, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (4th) All American Jewel, 7-2
    (7th) High Risk Strategy, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) My Coalena, 6-1
    (9th) Mariah’s Princess, 8-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Off Track, 4-1
    (7th) Digital, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Mia Rose, 7-2
    (6th) October Time, 4-1
Turfway Park   (5th) Bullseye Beauty, 7-2
    (8th) Steinbeck, 7-2
Woodbine   (3rd) Maakwa, 4-1
    (7th) Beat the System, 10-1

