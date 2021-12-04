December 4, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 5

December 4, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 5

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Spun for Lulu, 7-2
    (4th) Temple, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (4th) Here Comes Lovie, 4-1
    (7th) Lookin High, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Concise Advice, 3-1
    (8th) Southeast Asia, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) The Great Kath, 6-1
    (11th) Euphoria Star, 8-1
Hawthorne   (5th) Campioni, 9-2
    (6th) Pitaman, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (6th) Charge Cash, 10-1
    (8th) Swanning, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Changing Lanes, 9-2
    (4th) Illusions of Love, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Paul the Waiter, 4-1
    (6th) Dr. Forman, 6-1
Turfway Park   (4th) Army Scout, 5-1
    (7th) Cuy, 3-1
Woodbine   (12th) Peace of Ekati, 9-2
    (14th) Tiz Romantic, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions