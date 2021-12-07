Spot Plays Dec. 8

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(5th) Slingin Sammy B, 4-1
|(6th) Never Compromise, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Wise Guy, 7-2
|(4th) Stephen’s Answer, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bye Bye David, 3-1
|(3rd) Billy Yank, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Skylime, 8-1
|(5th) Ox Trot, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) John Milton, 7-2
|(5th) Frank’s Legacy, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Your Pal, 7-2
|(3rd) Absolute Anna, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Vanquisher, 3-1
|(2nd) Note to Selfie, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Smooth as Glass, 3-1
|(6th) Golden Survivor, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Shesaheatwave, 5-1
|(3rd) Raiderette, 3-1
