Spot Plays Dec. 8

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (5th) Slingin Sammy B, 4-1
(6th) Never Compromise, 9-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Wise Guy, 7-2
(4th) Stephen’s Answer, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bye Bye David, 3-1
(3rd) Billy Yank, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Skylime, 8-1
(5th) Ox Trot, 8-1
Mountaineer (2nd) John Milton, 7-2
(5th) Frank’s Legacy, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Your Pal, 7-2
(3rd) Absolute Anna, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Vanquisher, 3-1
(2nd) Note to Selfie, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Smooth as Glass, 3-1
(6th) Golden Survivor, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Shesaheatwave, 5-1
(3rd) Raiderette, 3-1

