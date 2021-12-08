Spot Plays Dec. 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Jet Set Juliet, 7-2
|(5th) Bistrita, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Belmullet, 3-1
|(7th) Officer Appeal, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Coco Tiger, 5-1
|(3rd) Lacis Jewel, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Midnight Trip, 6-1
|(2nd) Goingtoagogo, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Just Plain Ornery, 3-1
|(2nd) Rain, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Itsthattime, 7-2
|(6th) Brittle and Yoo, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Nevadan, 7-2
|(4th) Mine Me, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Cupp of Class, 4-1
|(4th) Sum Kinda Pretty, 7-2
