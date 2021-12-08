December 9, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 9

December 8, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Jet Set Juliet, 7-2
(5th) Bistrita, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Belmullet, 3-1
(7th) Officer Appeal, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Coco Tiger, 5-1
(3rd) Lacis Jewel, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Midnight Trip, 6-1
(2nd) Goingtoagogo, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Just Plain Ornery, 3-1
(2nd) Rain, 4-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Itsthattime, 7-2
(6th) Brittle and Yoo, 9-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Nevadan, 7-2
(4th) Mine Me, 9-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Cupp of Class, 4-1
(4th) Sum Kinda Pretty, 7-2

