December 31, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 1

December 31, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Battalion, 4-1
(6th) Missalpha, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Angel’s Cut, 3-1
(4th) Lucky Every Day, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Time for a Song, 7-2
(3rd) D’wild Muffin, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Barhopsky, 3-1
(6th) Honeymoonz Over, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Board Certified, 4-1
(3rd) Twelfth Moon, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Visual Artist, 4-1
(7th) Wildly Good Lookin, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Hidatsa Park, 3-1
(4th) Rack Daddy, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Southern Pecan, 6-1
(3rd) Peaceful Street, 5-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Distorted Queen, 5-1
(4th) Invincibella, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Running Violence, 7-2
(4th) Myfavoritedaughter, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Commodore Perry, 3-1
(2nd) Knockemdown, 3-1

