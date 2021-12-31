Spot Plays Jan. 1

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Battalion, 4-1
|(6th) Missalpha, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Angel’s Cut, 3-1
|(4th) Lucky Every Day, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Time for a Song, 7-2
|(3rd) D’wild Muffin, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Barhopsky, 3-1
|(6th) Honeymoonz Over, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Board Certified, 4-1
|(3rd) Twelfth Moon, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Visual Artist, 4-1
|(7th) Wildly Good Lookin, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Hidatsa Park, 3-1
|(4th) Rack Daddy, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Southern Pecan, 6-1
|(3rd) Peaceful Street, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Distorted Queen, 5-1
|(4th) Invincibella, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Running Violence, 7-2
|(4th) Myfavoritedaughter, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Commodore Perry, 3-1
|(2nd) Knockemdown, 3-1
