‘All Others’ pegged at 7-5 for Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2

Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) will be offered this weekend, and the pari-mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” is projected to be an overwhelming favorite, installed as the 7-5 morning line favorite among 24 betting interests.

Bettors can place win and exacta wagers at simulcast outlets throughout the country and online at TwinSpires.com, the official ADW of Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Opening its three-day run at noon (ET) Friday, Pool 2 will close at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Smile Happy, who remained perfect with a 3 1/4-length victory in the Kentucky Jockey Club S. (G2) at Churchill Downs in late November, was tabbed as the 8-1 individual choice by Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia.

Based at Gulfstream Park this winter, Smile Happy is one of four betting interests for trainer Kenny McPeek, who will also be represented by Dash Attack, Rattle N Roll, and Tiz the Bomb.

Three Pool 2 runners – Gun Runner S. winner Epicenter, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) runner-up Pappacap, and Fair Grounds allowance scorer Trafalgar – will contest the Lecomte S. (G3) at Fair Grounds on Saturday.

The KDFW provides an opportunity to place bets on possible Kentucky Derby (G1) entrants at odds that could be greater than those available on race day. Win and exacta wagering only is available, and there are no refunds if a horse wagered on is subsequently removed from Derby consideration before May 7.

Future KDFW dates will be Feb. 11-13 (Pool 3), March 11-13 (Pool 4), and March 31-April 2 (Pool 5). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will coincide with Pool 4 of the KDFW.

2022 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2 Odds & Horses