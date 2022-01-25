January 25, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 17-23

January 25, 2022

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/17-1/23) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
First Constitution (CHI) 5H 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 1/22 Jazil S. 107
Mandaloun 4C 1 1/16m (ft) FG 1/22 Louisiana S. 104
Mine That Star 5H 1m (ft) SUN 1/23 Winsham Lad H. 93
Lure Him In 5G a1 1/8m (ft) GP 1/22 Sunshine Turf S. 92
Lovely Luvy 6M a1m 70y (ft) GP 1/22 Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf S. 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/17-1/23) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Miss Mosaic 6M 6f (ft) OP 1/22 American Beauty S. 90
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/17-1/23) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Barraza 4C 6f (fm) SA 1/22 Clocker’s Corner S. 99
Forty Under 6G 1 1/16m (gd) FG 1/22 Colonel E. R. Bradley S. 97
Pass the Plate 5M 1 1/16m (gd) FG 1/22 Marie G. Krantz Memorial S. 91
Cowan 4C 5 1/2f (gd) FG 1/22 Duncan F. Kenner S. 89
Neige Blanche (FR) 5M 1 1/2m (fm) SA 1/17 Astra S. 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/17-1/23) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Sterling Silver 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 1/22 Franklin Square S. 95
Call Me Midnight 3C 1 1/16m (ft) FG 1/22 Lecomte S. 94
Erase 3C 1m (ft) TP 1/22 Leonatus S. 92
Magic Circle 3F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 1/23 Busanda S. 89
La Crete 3F 1m 70y (ft) FG 1/22 Silverbulletday S. 86
Pinky Ring Bling 3C 5 1/2f (ft) HOU 1/20 My Dandy Division of the Clarence Scharbauer, Jr. 80
Texas Thunder 3F 5 1/2f (ft) HOU 1/20 Darby’s Daughter Division of the Clarence Scharbau 78

