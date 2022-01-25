Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 17-23

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|First Constitution (CHI)
|5H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 1/22
|Jazil S.
|107
|Mandaloun
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|FG 1/22
|Louisiana S.
|104
|Mine That Star
|5H
|1m (ft)
|SUN 1/23
|Winsham Lad H.
|93
|Lure Him In
|5G
|a1 1/8m (ft)
|GP 1/22
|Sunshine Turf S.
|92
|Lovely Luvy
|6M
|a1m 70y (ft)
|GP 1/22
|Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf S.
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Miss Mosaic
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/22
|American Beauty S.
|90
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Barraza
|4C
|6f (fm)
|SA 1/22
|Clocker’s Corner S.
|99
|Forty Under
|6G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|FG 1/22
|Colonel E. R. Bradley S.
|97
|Pass the Plate
|5M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|FG 1/22
|Marie G. Krantz Memorial S.
|91
|Cowan
|4C
|5 1/2f (gd)
|FG 1/22
|Duncan F. Kenner S.
|89
|Neige Blanche (FR)
|5M
|1 1/2m (fm)
|SA 1/17
|Astra S.
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Sterling Silver
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 1/22
|Franklin Square S.
|95
|Call Me Midnight
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|FG 1/22
|Lecomte S.
|94
|Erase
|3C
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/22
|Leonatus S.
|92
|Magic Circle
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|Busanda S.
|89
|La Crete
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|FG 1/22
|Silverbulletday S.
|86
|Pinky Ring Bling
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|HOU 1/20
|My Dandy Division of the Clarence Scharbauer, Jr.
|80
|Texas Thunder
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|HOU 1/20
|Darby’s Daughter Division of the Clarence Scharbau
|78
Leave a Reply