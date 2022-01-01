Dash Attack powers clear in Smarty Jones

Now perfect from two starts, Dash Attack rallied to win going away in Saturday’s $250,000 Smarty Jones S. at Oaklawn Park, picking up 10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points for the two-length decision. David Cohen was up for Kenny McPeek on the Munnings colt.

The Catalyst Stable and Magdalena Racing homebred completed a mile in 1:39.44 on the sloppy track.

After capturing his first career start on Oaklawn’s opening weekend, winning at 10-1 over an off track, Dash Attack came back 27 days later to score at 7-1 in his stakes debut.

The chestnut saved ground while rating well off the pace, as All in Sync, Ben Diesel, and Ruggs contested opening splits in :23.03 and :46.38. Advancing closer on the far turn, Dash Attack was angled about four wide between horses for clear sailing approaching the short stretch.

He drew off convincingly after straightening for home.

Barber rallied for second at 8-1, a length better than 31-1 Ignitis, who edged Kavod by a nose for third. Vivar was another neck back in fifth, and Cairama, Ben Diesel, Ruggs, All in Sync, 5-2 favorite Home Brew, Bureau, Don’tcrossthedevil, and Cool Papa G completed the order of finish.

The first of four qualifiers at Oaklawn, the Smarty Jones was worth a combined 17 points. The $750,000 Southwest S. (G3) on Jan. 29 comes next in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Kentucky-bred Dash Attack is out of the Hard Spun mare Cerce Cay, a half-sister to multiple stakes winners Celluloid Hero and Song of Navarone.