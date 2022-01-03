Hawthorne At a Glance Jan. 3

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.16 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 41%, Favorite Itm%: 74%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|71.79
|Daily Double
|66.23
|Trifecta
|450.38
|Pick 3
|489.29
|Superfecta
|2,504.39
|Pick 4
|2,436.46
|Pick 5
|2,742.99
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|7,559.87
|Super High Five Jackpot
|14,527.11
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Broberg Karl
|5
|4
|0
|1
|2.27
|2
|20%
|Martinez Ralph
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3.23
|1
|23%
|Vanden Berg Brittany A.
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2.80
|1
|32%
|Aguilar Rodolfo
|6
|2
|1
|0
|12.53
|1
|9%
|Manley Steve
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4.82
|1
|19%
|Plasters Lori
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13.23
|0
|9%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Centeno Alexis
|12
|3
|2
|1
|24.98
|1
|9%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Hernandez Javier
|11
|0
|0
|1
|25.74
|0
|10%
|Hughes Earl W.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31.29
|0
|6%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Ulloa Carlos Joan
|10
|0
|1
|2
|16.27
|2
|8%
