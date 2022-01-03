January 3, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance Jan. 3

January 3, 2022

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.16 – 1
Favorite Win%: 41%, Favorite Itm%: 74%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta71.79
Daily Double66.23
Trifecta450.38
Pick 3489.29
Superfecta2,504.39
Pick 42,436.46
Pick 52,742.99
Pick 6 Jackpot7,559.87
Super High Five Jackpot14,527.11
TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/27)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 120 36% E Outside
6.5fDirt 24 42% E Rail
1m 70yDirt 67 28% E Outside
1 1/16mDirt 17 41% E Middle
Turf Sprint 8 38% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 20 30% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/21 – 12/27)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 10 10% E/P Rail/Ins
6.5fDirt 2 50% E/P Outside
1m 70yDirt 4 25% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Broberg Karl 5 4 0 1 2.27 2 20%
Martinez Ralph 3 2 0 0 3.23 1 23%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 5 2 0 0 2.80 1 32%
Aguilar Rodolfo 6 2 1 0 12.53 1 9%
Manley Steve 6 2 0 0 4.82 1 19%
Plasters Lori 6 2 0 1 13.23 0 9%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Centeno Alexis 12 3 2 1 24.98 1 9%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Hernandez Javier 11 0 0 1 25.74 0 10%
Hughes Earl W. 10 0 0 0 31.29 0 6%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Ulloa Carlos Joan 10 0 1 2 16.27 2 8%

