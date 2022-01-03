Hawthorne At a Glance Jan. 3

TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/27)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 120 36% E Outside 6.5fDirt 24 42% E Rail 1m 70yDirt 67 28% E Outside 1 1/16mDirt 17 41% E Middle Turf Sprint 8 38% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 20 30% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/21 – 12/27)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 10 10% E/P Rail/Ins 6.5fDirt 2 50% E/P Outside 1m 70yDirt 4 25% E Middle 1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na