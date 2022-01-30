Kentucky Derby hopeful Emmanuel much the best in Tampa Bay allowance

Well-regarded sophomore Emmanuel is set for the Kentucky Derby (G1) trail after making short work of a Tampa Bay Downs allowance field on Sunday. The 3-10 favorite readily went wire to wire, fueling hopes that he can follow the pattern of past Todd Pletcher pupils who honed their skills in Oldsmar – Always Dreaming, the 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, and older male champion Vino Rosso.

Fans had to wait longer than expected, however, for Emmanuel’s appearance. A sharp debut winner over Gulfstream Park’s one-turn mile Dec. 11, the WinStar Farm and Siena Farm colt was set to stretch out at Tampa on Jan. 7. But an ill-timed fever forced him to scratch, and Pletcher had to point for a later two-turn allowance.

Sunday’s 6TH race filled the bill, and Emmanuel had no difficulty remaining perfect from two starts. Going straight to the lead with Pablo Morales, the son of More Than Ready was coasting through fractions of :25.03, :49.88, and 1:13.80.

The only challenge came from Glider, who advanced on the inside to try to menace. Emmanuel was content to let him draw near, until Morales asked for more. The response was immediate as Emmanuel drew 4 1/2 lengths clear while finishing the mile and 40 yards in 1:40.24.

Glider had 3 1/4 lengths to spare over Pletcher’s other runner, In the Union, in the strung-out field of six. Bettors separated the top three from the rest, sending off the placegetters at 5-1. In the Union was the slight second choice from the 5.10-1 Glider.

Emmanuel, now with $50,400 in his account, was bet down to 17-1 in last weekend’s Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. The bay is a “cousin” of Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Free Drop Billy, a participant in the 2018 Derby and Belmont (G1).

Bred in Kentucky by the Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust, Emmanuel sold for $350,000 as a Keeneland September yearling. His dam, Hard Cloth, is a Hard Spun half-sister to Free Drop Billy and to Godolphin’s multiple Group 1 turf star Hawkbill.