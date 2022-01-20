Magic Circle, Morning Matcha vie for Oaks points in Busanda

Magic Circle and Morning Matcha, both exiting respectable stakes placings, highlight six three-year-old fillies in Sunday’s $100,000 Busanda S. at Aqueduct. The 1 1/8-mile race will award 17 points (10-4-2-1) as a Road to the Kentucky Oaks series qualifier.

A close second in the Tempted S. two back, Magic Circle weakened to third, beaten only a length, after setting the pace in the Dec. 4 Demoiselle S. (G2) at Aqueduct. Rudy Rodriguez trains the chestnut daughter of Kantharos, and Jose Ortiz will take over the reins aboard the frontrunner.

Morning Matcha exits a fast-closing second in the Fifth Avenue division of the New York Stallion series at Aqueduct in mid-December. A Pennsylvania-bred daughter of the New York-based Central Banker, the Butch Reid trainee also finished second in the restricted Finest City S. at Presque Isle Downs last September. She will be running late with Kendrick Carmouche.

Waters of Merom, who was claimed for $30,000 from an 8 1/2-length maiden romp at Keeneland two back, merits respect for Chad Brown following a 3 3/4-length victory over entry-level allowance foes at Aqueduct 17 days ago. Dylan Davis will be back up on the speedy Connect filly.

Gamestonks, an 11-length winner over entry-level allowance rivals at Parx on Jan. 5, also wheels back on short rest for her stakes debut. Trevor McCarthy rides the Maryland-bred filly for Brittany Russell.

Roseburg, an American Pharoah filly trained by Bill Mott, will try stakes competition following a 3 3/4-length maiden tally at Aqueduct in her third start. Reigning Chick faces a class check after rolling to an 8 3/4-length score over New York-bred fillies in her initial outing for Orlando Noda.