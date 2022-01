North American Allowance Results Jan. 1

AQU, 7TH, AOC, $74,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-1.

9—

MORE GRAYTFUL, g, 5, Graydar–More Than Beauty, by More Than Ready. O-M and A Racing LTD, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Manuel Franco, $40,700.

8—

Bustin Shout, g, 6, Bustin Stones–Lucy Dubai, by E Dubai. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy Valente (NY), $14,800.

7—

Money in the Bank, g, 6, Central Banker–Typhoon Teri, by Stormy Atlantic. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $8,880.