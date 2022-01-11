North American Allowance Results Jan. 11

SUN, 8TH, ALW, $32,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-11.

8—

OUR SOARING ANGEL, f, 4, Indian Firewater–Our Flying Angel, by Abajo. O-Abraham, Mike and Amestoy, Leslie and Amestoy, Jr, Pierre J, B-Pierre Amestoy, Leslie Amestoy & Mike Abraham (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $19,560.

4—

Caycee’s Mark, f, 4, Marking–Bella Izabella, by Line of David. O-Teed Off Stable LLC, B-Teed Off Stables, LLC (NM), $6,520.

7—

Fill the Bill, f, 4, Attila’s Storm–Ringback, by Gone Hollywood. ($82,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-J and SM, Inc, B-Fred Alexander (NM), $3,260.