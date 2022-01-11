January 11, 2022

North American Allowance Results Jan. 11

MVR, 4TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 1-11.
2—MONSTER HUNTER, g, 4, Birdrun–Sligo Knows, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Josh Faulkner, B-Joshua Faulkner (OH), T-Joshua C. Faulkner, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $20,220.
6—I’mma Natural, g, 4, William’s Kitten–Vicki’s Eyes, by Savin Eyes. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $6,740.
1—Dynamic Reach, g, 4, Dynamite Bob–Reachforthecastle, by Castle Gandolfo. O-Steve Platt, B-Susan Miller & Bobby Rankin Estate (OH), $3,370.
Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
 
SUN, 8TH, ALW, $32,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-11.
8—OUR SOARING ANGEL, f, 4, Indian Firewater–Our Flying Angel, by Abajo. O-Abraham, Mike and Amestoy, Leslie and Amestoy, Jr, Pierre J, B-Pierre Amestoy, Leslie Amestoy & Mike Abraham (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $19,560.
4—Caycee’s Mark, f, 4, Marking–Bella Izabella, by Line of David. O-Teed Off Stable LLC, B-Teed Off Stables, LLC (NM), $6,520.
7—Fill the Bill, f, 4, Attila’s Storm–Ringback, by Gone Hollywood. ($82,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-J and SM, Inc, B-Fred Alexander (NM), $3,260.
Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)

