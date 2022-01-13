North American Allowance Results Jan. 13

GP, 6TH, AOC, $59,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-13.

5—

CRUMB BUN, m, 6, Afleet Alex–Crumb, by Graeme Hall. O-A Bianco Holding, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Chantal Sutherland, $37,900.

4—

Happy Constitution, f, 4, Constitution–Get an Eye Full, by Cape Town. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Elena Racing, Inc, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $12,100.

1—

Fire On Time, f, 4, Not This Time–Sapphire Spitfire, by Awesome Again. ($95,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Jorge S Wagner Jr (KY), $6,050.