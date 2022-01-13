North American Allowance Results Jan. 13

|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $85,360, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-13.
|2—
|GREEN LIGHT GO, h, 5, Hard Spun–Light Green, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), T-James A. Jerkens, J-Dylan Davis, $48,400.
|4—
|Hanalei’s Houdini, g, 6, Jersey Town–Hanalei Bay, by Exploit. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $17,600.
|3—
|Lil Commissioner, g, 7, Field Commission–Petite Riviere, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J and Kahn, Alan, B-Edward Seltzer & Krista Seltzer (FL), $10,560.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
|AQU, 2ND, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-13.
|5—
|MASHNEE GIRL, f, 4, Air Force Blue–Passionate Diva, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Mashnee Stable, B-Mashnee Stables, LLC (NY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $39,600.
|1—
|Shalimar Gardens, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Princess Violet, by Officer. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $14,400.
|4—
|That Is Key, m, 6, Emcee–U R Key, by Albert the Great. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Sequel Stallions NY LLC & BackwardsStable (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $59,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-13.
|5—
|CRUMB BUN, m, 6, Afleet Alex–Crumb, by Graeme Hall. O-A Bianco Holding, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Chantal Sutherland, $37,900.
|4—
|Happy Constitution, f, 4, Constitution–Get an Eye Full, by Cape Town. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Elena Racing, Inc, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $12,100.
|1—
|Fire On Time, f, 4, Not This Time–Sapphire Spitfire, by Awesome Again. ($95,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Jorge S Wagner Jr (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $57,100, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5F, 1-12.
|5—
|REINAGOL, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–War Clan, by War Front. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV; $27,000 ’19 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Saragol Stable Corp and The Winning King, Corp, B-Mrs Fitriani Hay (KY), T-Carlos A. David, J-Luis Saez, $33,000.
|3—
|Richies Great Girl, m, 5, Greatness–Bay Point Countess, by Bernstein. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Ravin, Richard, B-Richard Ravin (FL), $12,950.
|1—
|Running Memories, f, 4, Bahamian Squall–Up for Grabs, by First Samurai. ($1,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Donald R Dizney LLC, B-Courtney L Meagher (FL), $6,200.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-13.
|2—
|STARBURST, g, 4, Upstart–Favorite Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-David DiPietro (MD), T-Michael Stidham, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $32,400.
|5—
|Santa Cruiser, g, 4, Dialed In–Sweet Sermon, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $10,800.
|3—
|Supremacy, c, 4, Constitution–Nurse Donna, by Vindication. ($160,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Ortyl, Ronald and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-13.
|4—
|ORIENTAL TRIGGER (ARG), h, 5, Cosmic Trigger (ARG)–Reprisa (ARG), by Ride the Rails. O-Tarantino Racing Stable, B-Abolengo (ARG), T-Amador Merei Sanchez, J-Hector Isaac Berrios, $32,400.
|8—
|Ludington, g, 6, Creative Cause–Indian Clarkie, by Indian Charlie. O-Richard Perkins, B-Randy Patterson (KY), $10,800.
|9—
|Create Again, g, 7, Creative Cause–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. O-OGMA Investments, LLC and Goldenberg, Mark, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/2M, 1-13.
|4—
|MEZCAL, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Cathryn Sophia, by Street Boss. ($625,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bobby Flay, B-Don Alberto Corporation & Bridlewood Farm (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|7—
|Champagne Ivy, f, 4, Shackleford–Wonder Upon a Star, by Street Cry (IRE). ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $11,880.
|8—
|Divine Exchange, m, 5, Verrazano–Jeannine’s Vow, by Broken Vow. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Kelly Thoroughbreds, LLC and Kelly, Blake, B-Kelly Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 2:37 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, F, A5 1/2F, 1-12.
|5—
|CHACALOSA, f, 3, Jess’s Dream–Silver Prism, by Eurosilver. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Midwest Thoroughbreds Inc (FL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.
|8—
|Poiema, f, 3, Neolithic–Coco’s Legacy, by Mass Media. ($9,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $14,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Bates Stable, Inc, B-Cheryl Janine McGuire & James PatrickMcGuire (FL), $11,340.
|3—
|David’s Rose, f, 3, Uncaptured–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Trilogy Stable and Plesa, Laurie, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $53,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-13.
|3—
|MEDLEY, f, 3, Dominus–Beverly Belle, by Far Out Wadleigh. ($25,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Heiligbrodt, L William and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Robert Lestz (LA), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $31,800.
|2—
|Mishpachah, f, 3, Unified–Clear Sailing, by Empire Maker. O-Coteau Grove Farms LLC, Yarmuth, William and Yarmuth, Susan, B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (LA), $10,600.
|6—
|Dreaming of Neany, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Hot Tempo, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-Hernandez, Keith, Hernandez, Earl, Landry, Steve and Duvieilh, John, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, JohnDuvieilh & Steve Landry (LA), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $48,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 1-13.
|5—
|GENTLE SOUL, g, 5, Tapizar–A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. O-Mueller, Martin, Reid, Richard, and Ladd, Donald J, B-Martin Mueller, Richard Reid, DonaldLadd, Joe Bowley & Garry Randall (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $28,800.
|3—
|Attorney Tim, g, 6, Sky Mesa–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Fenwick Station, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Wickapecko, by Corinthian. ($20,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Summerplace Farm, B-Lantern Hill Farm (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (fm)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $42,250, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-12.
|4—
|BODE O, g, 4, Bodemeister–Oblahlah, by Tiz Wonderful. ($11,000 ’19 KEESEP; $15,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Juan C. Vazquez, J-Nik Juarez, $25,200.
|1—
|Instafamous, g, 5, City Zip–Tara Court, by Giant’s Causeway. ($170,000 ’17 KEENOV; $220,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|3—
|Black Light, h, 6, Tizway–Twilight Valley, by Forest Camp. ($19,000 ’17 FTKFEB). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Susan L Anderson (OH), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $41,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-13.
|6—
|EILEEN ALEXANDRA, f, 4, Jess’s Dream–Miss Stonestreet, by Mr. Greeley. O-Bob Mahoney, B-Bob Mahoney (LA), T-Ronnie P. Ward, J-Joel Dominguez, $26,400.
|5—
|Bow Bow Girl, f, 4, Oxbow–Carocuore (ARG), by Tapit. O-Stanford D Cole, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,600.
|1A—
|Bar Tap, m, 5, Jack Milton–Tap for Luck, by Tapit. O-Mojica Stables, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:28 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 4TH, ALW, $41,200, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-12.
|2—
|BOLD THIRST, h, 5, Stay Thirsty–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland &Ramon Rangel (KY), T-Lonnie Briley, J-Bethany Taylor, $24,000.
|7—
|Langs Day, g, 5, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), $9,200.
|1—
|Sarcastic Tone, c, 4, Tonalist–Sarcastic, by Distorted Humor. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Karl Broberg, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-13.
|5—
|SHE’S GONE D’WILD, m, 5, D’wildcat–Bonita Saleeta, by Porto Foricos. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-C.J. McMahon, $24,000.
|1—
|Saber Cut, m, 5, Sabercat–Shes Dixies Eskimo, by Eskimo. O-John Luck, B-John Luck (LA), $8,000.
|3—
|Miss Nitap, f, 4, Closing Argument–Cora Leona, by Lone Star Sky. O-Michael W Patin, B-Spanish Cross Stable, LLC & Jane Chiasson (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-12.
|6—
|DOCTOR LEO, g, 4, Etbauer–Super Sissy, by Super Saver. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA), T-Juan A. Larrosa, J-Alex Birzer, $24,000.
|9—
|Venn, g, 6, My Pal Charlie–I’mavikingprincess, by I’ma Hell Raiser. O-Marcia J LaMarche, B-Marcia Lamarche (LA), $8,000.
|1—
|Hail State, g, 5, Quality Road–Lady o’ War, by Leestown. O-World War IV Racing, B-World War IV Racing (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-12.
|4—
|NO CHANGE, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Marshall Mendez, $18,324.
|5—
|Youthinkthatsfunny, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $6,108.
|1—
|Savatiano, g, 4, Prayer for Relief–Retsina, by Imperialism. O-CAM Racing LLC, B-SCF, Inc (FL), $3,054.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $29,120, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-11.
|3—
|GHOST GAME, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Indian Princess, by Indian Charlie. ($325,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-William S Meister, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY), T-William S. Meister, J-Charlie Marquez, $16,800.
|5—
|Memory Bouquet, c, 4, Orientate–Flower Stall, by Petionville. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,720.
|6—
|Torpedo Max, g, 5, Silver Max–Quality Diamond, by Quality Road. O-Jeff Voyce, B-Adena Springs (ON), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $28,616, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-11.
|7—
|ROYAL SUSPECT, g, 5, Animal Kingdom–Holiday Apple, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($25,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $48,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Nirka Huertas, B-John Lauriello (NY), T-Nirka Huertas, J-John C. Berrios, $16,800.
|4—
|Mr Hoover, g, 5, Gemologist–Northern Kraze, by Aljabr. ($10,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Wildcard Stable, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $5,600.
|8—
|Dollarization, g, 4, Last Gunfighter–Hygh Jacque, by Wheaton. O-James C Wolf, B-William J Solomon VMD (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-12.
|2—
|PEACEBETHEJOURNEY, f, 4, Declaration of War–Funny Bay, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($22,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $25,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Sheltowee Farm, B-Nina Theodora Camperlengo (KY), T-Michael Evans II, J-Rolando Aragon, $15,540.
|3—
|Tesorina, m, 5, American Pharoah–Nonsuch Bay, by Mr. Greeley. O-Ice Wine Stable, B-Wesley Ward (KY), $5,180.
|7—
|Liam’s Lass, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Salem Heart, by Touch Gold. ($75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Matthew Kosco, B-Morris B Floyd & Dave Alban (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, ALW, $25,800, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 1-12.
|2—
|IN ITALIAN (GB), f, 4, Dubawi (IRE)–Florentina (AUS), by Redoute’s Choice (AUS). (475,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Fairway Thoroughbreds (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Samy Camacho, $15,300.
|6—
|Kitten Tales, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Perfect Story, by Tale of the Cat. ($200,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Waterville Lake Stables, B-English Range Farm, Kenneth L Ramsey &Sarah K Ramsey (FL), $5,655.
|5—
|Jean V’s Legacy, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Smooth Performer, by Benchmark. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Polivka Equine Holdings LLC, B-Betz/Burns/CHNNHK/Magers/ & CoCo/Ramsby (KY), $2,805.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
