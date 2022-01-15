North American Allowance Results Jan. 15

OP, 4TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-15.

5—

MAGNOLIA MIDNIGHT, c, 3, Midnight Storm–Tex Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($320,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Southern Wives Partners, Stable 71 and Titletown Racing Stables, B-Southern Wives Partners (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-David Cabrera, $60,000.

3—

American Xperiment, c, 3, Nyquist–Lovely Lil, by Tiznow. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $20,000.

2—

Pressure, c, 3, Into Mischief–Coy Cat, by Hold That Tiger. ($350,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Baccari Racing Stable LLC and Prince, Chester, B-SF Bloodstock & Tuscany Bloodstock (KY), $10,000.