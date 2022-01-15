North American Allowance Results Jan. 15

|OP, 9TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 1-15.
|12—
|GAR HOLE, g, 4, Tekton–Dovecot, by Afleet Alex. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $66,000.
|8—
|Navy Seal, g, 4, Midshipman–Copperelle, by Elusive Quality. ($55,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $80,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-KEM Stables, B-Starsky Weast (AR), $20,000.
|11—
|Goodnight Archie, g, 4, Archarcharch–Nurse Goodnight, by Fire Slam. O-Merano, LLC, B-Joel Rush & Ali Rush (AR), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|OP, 4TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-15.
|5—
|MAGNOLIA MIDNIGHT, c, 3, Midnight Storm–Tex Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($320,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Southern Wives Partners, Stable 71 and Titletown Racing Stables, B-Southern Wives Partners (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-David Cabrera, $60,000.
|3—
|American Xperiment, c, 3, Nyquist–Lovely Lil, by Tiznow. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Pressure, c, 3, Into Mischief–Coy Cat, by Hold That Tiger. ($350,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Baccari Racing Stable LLC and Prince, Chester, B-SF Bloodstock & Tuscany Bloodstock (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $70,500, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-15.
|8—
|CRASH CORRIGAN, g, 4, Grazen–Shesabronxbomber, by Afleet Alex. O-Belico Racing LLC, Carlos, Felipe and Ruiz, Lorenzo, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Lorenzo Ruiz, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $41,400.
|3—
|Rookie Mistake, h, 5, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $13,800.
|6—
|Brace for Impact, g, 6, Cyclotron–Zilla, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Estate of Bruce Headley, Matson Racing and Brown, Sandra L, B-Headley & Old English Rancho (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $65,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-14.
|8—
|NATALIES CHARM, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Twizzler, by Twirling Candy. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Malcolm Franklin, $39,000.
|5—
|Peter’s Kitten, m, 7, Kitten’s Joy–Hamsin, by Dynaformer. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-PBJ Thoroughbreds, B-Kenneth Ramsey, Sarah Ramsey, CastlePark Farm LLC, AF TBs & J Karakourtis (KY), $13,000.
|1—
|Blood Curdling, m, 5, Fed Biz–Shriek, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $325,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $110,000 2020 KEENOV). O-TK Stables LLC (Kevin and Tammie Hulse), B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $6,500.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $55,700, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 1-15.
|5—
|MIRA MISSION, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Kazamira, by Dynaformer. O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Mary A Sullivan (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $33,000.
|9—
|Hawkish, g, 7, Artie Schiller–Bridal Memories, by Unbridled. O-AJ Suited Racing Stable, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-AJ Suited, LLC (KY), $11,000.
|8—
|Hot Blooded, c, 4, Declaration of War–Hot Cappucino, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (gd)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $55,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-15.
|5—
|OLYMPIAD, c, 4, Speightstown–Tokyo Time, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $33,000.
|1—
|Cowboy Diplomacy, g, 6, Tapizar–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($175,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC, B-Fpf LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), $12,100.
|7—
|Highest Honors, h, 6, Tapit–Tap Your Feet, by Dixieland Band. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-15.
|1—
|SHORT SUMMER DRESS, m, 5, Munnings–Storm Star, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($85,000 ’18 KEESEP; $21,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Maggi Moss, B-El Capi Racing LLC (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Rene Diaz, $32,400.
|2—
|Malloy, f, 4, Outwork–Hello Maggie May, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($130,000 ’18 KEENOV; $175,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Coffeepot Stables, B-Double O Bloodstock, Everest Bloodstock,Gerty Blkoodstock & Dermot Ryan (KY), $10,800.
|3—
|Honorifique, f, 4, Honor Code–Doubled, by Exchange Rate. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Green Lantern Stables LLC, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (sy)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $53,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-15.
|3—
|BODOCK, c, 3, Street Boss–Floating Island, by A.P. Indy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $31,800.
|6—
|Strava, c, 3, Into Mischief–Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($825,000 2021 KEENOV). O-WinStar Farm LLC, Siena Farm LLC and Crum, Denny, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|1A—
|Line Change, c, 3, Nyquist–Chilukki’s Song, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (sy)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $48,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 1-15.
|1—
|I HEAR YOU, m, 5, Street Sense–Overheard, by Macho Uno. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $250,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $28,800.
|2—
|Magical Peapod, m, 7, Midshipman–Larry’s Love, by Presidential Order. O-Smallwood, Larry and Phillips, Michael K, B-Larry Smallwood & Mike Phillips (IN), $9,600.
|4—
|Apple Dapple, m, 6, Munnings–Maria Donna, by With Approval. O-Sprick, Cheryl and Bremer, Richard, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (IA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (sy)
|FG, 8TH, ALW, $47,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-15.
|8—
|HANA ROAD, f, 4, Quality Road–Beloveda, by Ghostzapper. ($450,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD, BrianGraves & Michael E Hernon (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $28,200.
|5—
|Mo Normal, f, 4, Uncle Mo–New Normal, by Forestry. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (KY), $9,400.
|4—
|Blossom Road, f, 4, Shackleford–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($20,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Horseshoe Racing LLC, B-John O’Meara & Shackleford Syndicate (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (sy)
|DED, 4TH, AOC, $45,960, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 1-15.
|1—
|BRIAN’S IRON MIKE, g, 3, Iron Fist–Hildegarde, by Ghostzapper. ($15,000 ’20 ESLYRL; $15,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bucks Boys, LLC, B-Perry Segura (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $28,800.
|4—
|Simply Wicked, c, 3, Wicked Strong–Simply Sensational, by Colonel John. ($8,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $15,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Richard L Davis, B-Connie Brown (KY), $8,400.
|5—
|Dancin With Angels, c, 3, Songandaprayer–On Approval, by Put It Back. O-Pegasus Stud LLC, B-Marablue Farm, LLC (FL), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-15.
|1—
|UNFATHOMED, g, 4, Midshipman–Divine Lorretta, by Mutakddim. O-R Davis and Associates, B-R Davis & Associates (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $24,000.
|2—
|Fast Verdict, g, 5, Hampton Court (AUS)–Freedom Afleet, by Northern Afleet. O-Steve Crowe, B-Morning Line Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), $8,000.
|6—
|Wise Anchor, g, 4, Anchor Down–Oh Wise One, by Dunkirk. ($45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Kenneth M White, B-Michael L Martin, LLC (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:28 3/5 (ft)
|HOU, 6TH, ALW, $38,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-14.
|1—
|STACI’S RED DRESS, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Red Sprite, by Thunder Gulch. ($15,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Green, Greg, Green, Darwin, Yarbar, R Dwain and MCM Stables, LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), T-Greg Green, J-Jose L. Alvarez, $22,800.
|2—
|Cantata, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Stoweshoe, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), $7,600.
|5—
|Texas Red Bel, f, 4, Texas Red–Bel Air Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($12,000 2020 TEXSUM). O-Hickerson, Reggie and Hamm, Joyce, B-Wayne Ray Detmar & Roland Cantu (TX), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $36,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 1-15.
|2—
|UPGRADE AL, g, 4, Bold Warrior–Belle Royale, by Coronado’s Quest. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Hector Berrios, $21,720.
|9—
|Manga Man, g, 6, Kingship–Sligo Knows, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Robert Guciardo, B-Joshua Faulkner (OH), $7,240.
|1—
|Brink Point, g, 5, Mixmaster–Ola D., by Yonaguska. O-Taste of Victory Stables, B-Peggy Wolterman (OH), $3,620.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
|SUN, 8TH, ALW, $35,900, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-15.
|6—
|TUCUM, g, 4, King Bull–Last Danz, by Danzatore. O-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds, B-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds (NM), T-Danny Morales, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $21,540.
|3—
|Lariat, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. ($41,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Margaret V Bloss, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), $7,180.
|5—
|Cheese Tray, g, 4, Attila’s Storm–Road to Reason, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $3,590.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,800, 4YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 1-14.
|1—
|PETE THE BEAST, g, 5, The Big Beast–Raebear, by Our Emblem. ($45,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $450,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Christy Whitman (FL), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,324.
|5—
|Big Brown Shoes, g, 4, Big Brown–Shoeless Angel, by Wildcat Shoes. O-Robert Photos, B-Saul Kupferberg (NY), $6,108.
|2—
|Cowboy At Heart, g, 4, Ride On Curlin–Color My Heart, by Marquetry. O-Brian Griffin, B-Stephen H Smith (FL), $3,054.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $30,800, 4YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 1-14.
|8—
|MY BEST FRIEND, m, 6, Liaison–Fancy and Smart, by Smarty Jones. ($7,500 2018 FTMMAY). O-John Fanelli, B-Andy Beadnell (NY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,168.
|9—
|Gary Doing Biz, f, 4, Fed Biz–Adjust, by Bodemeister. ($5,000 ’19 KEESEP; $10,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Michael J Miller, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $6,056.
|2—
|Scarlet Tanager, m, 7, Despite the Odds–Lyrical Prado, by El Prado (IRE). O-Kevin J Joy, B-Heritage Stallions, Inc (MD), $3,028.
|Winning Time: :52 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO, F, 4 1/2F, 1-14.
|1—
|JACKIE THE JOKER, f, 3, Practical Joke–Latitude Forty, by Chester House. ($2,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Fanelli, John, LC Racing LLC and Longball Stables LLC, B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-J. D. Acosta, $18,168.
|5—
|American Bound, f, 3, American Freedom–Grace Abounds, by Stormy Atlantic. ($20,000 ’19 KEENOV; $15,000 ’20 OBSJAN). O-Terry Hutto, B-Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY), $6,056.
|7—
|Miss Central, f, 3, Exaggerator–Bellamentary, by Bellamy Road. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $3,028.
|Winning Time: :53 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-14.
|4—
|MOONSAFE, f, 4, Mosler–Fifteen Moons, by Malibu Moon. O-Richard Dancsok, B-Country Life Farm & Fifteen Moons LLC (MD), T-Michael W. Salvaggio, Jr., J-Tyler Conner, $16,800.
|5—
|Pretty Edgy, m, 5, Competitive Edge–Lily’s Spark, by Mineshaft. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $24,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-LBR Racing Stable, B-Aschinger Bloodstock, LLC (KY), $5,600.
|2—
|Movie Score, m, 6, Malibu Moon–Annabird, by Flower Alley. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paul A Hirsimaki, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 1-15.
|2—
|BREEZY MONEY, g, 5, Constitution–Private Jet, by Smart Strike. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Penny Rone, J-Jeffrey Sanchez, $15,540.
|7—
|Centsofwander, g, 4, Goldencents–Well Traveled, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Fisher, Teresa K and Fisher, James, B-RGP Ocala Holdings, LLC (KY), $5,180.
|5—
|Grand Deal, g, 4, Acclamation–Verticaleigh, by Mineshaft. ($1,700 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rey Juarez-Mendoza, B-Rising Star Farm LLC (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-15.
|4—
|SHELLEY’S GEM, m, 5, Tale of Ekati–Run for Gold, by Gold Spring (ARG). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC and Duke Perry Stable, B-William C Chaudoin (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $15,540.
|1—
|Mariposa d’Oro, m, 5, Shackleford–Yard Art, by Lasting Approval. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Richard Barnes, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), $5,180.
|10—
|Indy Princess Koko, m, 5, Amira’s Prince (IRE)–Santa Lacera, by Saint Anddan. O-Kristina M Tumblin, B-Jeannine Strauss McGinn (FL), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
