North American Allowance Results Jan. 16

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-16.
|7—
|MAN IN THE CAN, h, 5, Can the Man–Smeauxkininthelane, by Smoke Glacken. O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR), T-Ron Moquett, J-Joel Rosario, $60,600.
|2—
|Souixper Charger, g, 6, Portobello Road–My Angel’s Halo, by Southern Forest. O-J J Thoroughbreds, B-Anderson Farms (AR), $20,200.
|4—
|K J’s Nobility, g, 8, Primary Suspect–K J’s Girl, by Big Pistol. O-Carson McCord, B-Hobego Racing (AR), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $84,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-16.
|3—
|WUDDA U THINK NOW, g, 5, Fast Anna–Unbridled Grace, by Unbridled Jet. ($60,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Trevor McCarthy, $46,200.
|5—
|Secret Rules, g, 5, Secret Circle–Missy Rules, by Peace Rules. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $16,800.
|1—
|Competitive Saint, g, 5, Competitive Edge–W W Old School, by Royal Academy. ($60,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $160,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bona Venture Stables, B-Patrick Durbin & James Lynch (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $70,500, 3YO, F, 6FT, 1-16.
|8—
|HALF PAST TWELVE, f, 3, Midnight Lute–J’s Hot Shot Lady, by Badge of Silver. ($30,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Beerman Family Trust, Sayjay Racing LLC and Rexius, Kurt, B-Arika Everatt-Meeuse & Tim Meeuse (ON), T-Steve Knapp, J-Abel Cedillo, $41,400.
|4—
|Gracelund Gray, f, 3, Goldencents–Grit and Grace, by Tapit. ($25,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Gravenslund, John and Gravenslund, Kelley, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $13,800.
|3—
|Baby Steps, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Competitivebalance, by Into Mischief. ($70,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-California Racing Partners, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Pearson, Richard C, B-Summer Mayberry & Rick Rudman (FL), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (fm)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $70,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-16.
|7—
|WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE, f, 4, Grazen–Cielo Dulce, by Cahill Road. ($72,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing, B-Stormy B Hull (CA), T-Mike Puype, J-Umberto Rispoli, $41,400.
|2—
|Smitten by Kitten, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Dynarhythm, by Dynaformer. ($100,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $115,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Hanson’s River Ranch (CA), $13,800.
|3—
|Mucha Woman, f, 4, Empire Way–Black Bird Rock, by Flower Alley. ($2,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-GNO Racing Club, Aldabbagh, Omar and Branch, William A, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $69,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-16.
|1—
|ISSA COURT, f, 4, Acclamation–Subpoena the Dress, by Johannesburg. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), T-Dan Blacker, J-John R. Velazquez, $41,400.
|6—
|Delta Wind, f, 4, Square Eddie–Caitie’s Secret, by Benchmark. O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Hronis Racing, LLC (CA), $13,800.
|3—
|Rose’s Crystal, m, 5, Grazen–Trail of Roses, by Trail City. O-Cassel, Louis and Cassel, Pamela J, B-Pamela J Cassel & Louis Cassel (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $67,968, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-16.
|1—
|SEMPER FI, g, 5, Carpe Diem–Charlie Papa, by Indian Charlie. ($75,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $240,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc, B-Susan M Forrester & 4M Ranch (KY), T-Mary E. Eppler, J-Kevin Gomez, $34,560.
|2—
|Bear Force Won, g, 5, Bandbox–Classy Choice, by Successful Appeal. O-Robert D Bone, B-Konrad Wayson (MD), $13,248.
|7—
|Hard to Be Humble, g, 5, Hard Spun–Epitome of a Lady, by Poteen. ($95,000 ’18 KEESEP; $8,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Larry E Rabold, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $5,760.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $64,348, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-16.
|4—
|BEATBOX, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Magical World, by Distorted Humor. ($2,100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $70,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Comestro, Rob and Ganje, Jeff, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Rafael Bejarano, $39,600.
|12—
|Prince Maior, c, 4, Data Link–Mad Princess, by Artie Schiller. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), $13,200.
|1—
|Real Money, g, 6, Real Solution–Money Huntress, by Mineshaft. ($32,000 ’17 KEESEP; $675,000 2018 OBSMAR; $22,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $64,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-16.
|2—
|VALENTINA DAY, f, 3, Cupid–One in a Romp, by Cryptoclearance. ($130,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Andrew N Warren, B-Runnymede Farm Inc (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $38,400.
|7—
|Queen Judith, f, 3, Empire Maker–Starlight Tiara, by More Than Ready. ($5,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $260,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $12,800.
|4—
|Deck of Cards, f, 3, Nyquist–Mother of Swords, by War Front. ($215,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Andrew Farm, For the People Racing Stable LLC and Windmill Manor Farm, B-Springhouse Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $6,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-16.
|1—
|RELEASE THE BEAST, g, 9, Joe’s Son Joey–Lil E Rose, by Lil E. Tee. O-Gina Ney, B-SMB Corporation (LA), T-John Ney, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $32,400.
|2—
|Swot Analysis, c, 4, Anchor Down–Solo Buena, by Half Ours. ($50,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $62,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-D J Stable LLC, Cash is King LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Clear Creek Stud LLC (LA), $10,800.
|3—
|Double Barrel Man, g, 9, Musket Man–Double Points Day, by Storm Day. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/2M, 1-16.
|2—
|GLOUCESTERSHIRE, c, 4, Flintshire (GB)–Ballade’s Girl, by Saint Ballado. ($145,000 ’18 KEENOV; 78,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $32,400.
|4—
|Onenightstandards, c, 4, Archarcharch–Sunrise Bay, by Jazil. ($1,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Richlyn Farm (KY), $11,880.
|3—
|Jarreau, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Sweet Tune, by Woodman. O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 2:31 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 9TH, ALW, $49,440, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-16.
|3—
|GHOST MAIDEN, f, 4, Mosler–Grecian Maiden, by Ghostzapper. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Sheffield Stable LLC, B-Country Life Farm & Grecian Maiden LLC (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $28,800.
|2—
|Mit Mazel, f, 4, Freedom Child–Ketubah, by Broken Vow. O-Robert D Bone, B-Linda Albert (MD), $9,600.
|1—
|Good Measure, f, 4, Smarty Jones–Richetta, by Polish Numbers. O-Glenangus Farm LLC, B-Glenangus Farm LLC (MD), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $43,680, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-16.
|2—
|SAIL ON ELLEN, m, 5, American Pharoah–Dame Ellen, by Elusive Quality. O-Hoi Fung, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $28,800.
|8—
|Lady of Luxury, m, 6, Mark Valeski–Naughty Lady, by Divine Park. O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), $9,600.
|7—
|Mom’s Red Lipstick, m, 5, Race Day–Sweet Lorraine, by Warrior’s Reward. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $40,084, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-16.
|7—
|TOM’S SURPRISE, g, 5, Tom’s Tribute–Birthday Surprise, by Henrythenavigator. O-Remmah Racing, Inc, B-DP Racing (CA), T-Jack Steiner, J-Armando Ayuso, $24,180.
|6—
|Table for Ten, g, 6, Acclamation–Mesaatmimiscafe, by Sky Mesa. O-Forristall, Dino, McLean, Bill, Robinson, Herb and Taylor, Marilyn, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $8,060.
|1—
|Black Caspian (IRE), g, 5, Dark Angel (IRE)–Catch the Sea (IRE), by Barathea (IRE). O-Charles, Ronald L., and Gordon, Samuel, B-Al Wasmiyah Farm (IRE), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|HOU, 5TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 1-15.
|4—
|LAVENDER (IRE), m, 6, Born to Sea (IRE)–Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. O-George A. Sharp, B-Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), T-Shawn Davis, J-Jose Alvarez, $22,680.
|2—
|Leather and Lace, m, 6, Podium–Lace and Latigo, by Century City (IRE). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-LBJ Racing LLC (OK), $7,560.
|7—
|Musical Millie, m, 5, Girolamo–D Fine Okie, by Burbank. ($3,700 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Alvin Wong, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), $4,158.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (fm)
|HOU, 4TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-15.
|3—
|RED N WILD, c, 4, Bayern–Contrasting, by Distorted Humor. ($9,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Terry Eoff, B-Lunsford & Sikura Racing, LLC (KY), T-Terry Eoff, J-Freddy Jose Manrrique, $22,680.
|2B—
|Bandit Swanson, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Snooki, by Empire Maker. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-CESA Farm & Laberinto Farm & RacingStables Corp (KY), $7,560.
|1A—
|Old Trafford, g, 5, Bayern–Tres Belle, by War Front. O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Kaleem Shah, Inc (KY), $4,158.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|HOU, 8TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 1-15.
|2—
|QUINN ELLA, m, 5, Stephanotis–Anna Bird Rulez, by Sharp Humor. O-L & G Racing Stable, B-Bradley Auger & Ron Bacon (BC), T-Ronnie E. Cravens, III, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $22,680.
|1—
|My Wynter Rose, m, 6, Raison d’Etat–Inspired Exchange, by Exchange Rate. ($1,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Short, Tommy C and Ford, Gary, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,560.
|4—
|Sweet Adeline, f, 4, Hard Spun–Town Tour, by Speightstown. O-HDT Allied Management, LLC, B-Dr Richard Holder & Godolphin (KY), $4,158.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (fm)
|CT, 3RD, AOC, $33,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-15.
|3—
|ROOKIE SALSA, g, 5, Two Step Salsa–Kalambaka Queen, by Pico Central (BRZ). ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Mikhail Yanakov Olympia Star, LLC (FL), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-J. D. Acosta, $19,800.
|1—
|Another Victory, r, 6, Discreet Cat–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (WV), $6,600.
|6—
|Boaster, h, 6, Creative Cause–Kvell, by More Than Ready. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz Joseph Steinmann (WV), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|SUN, 6TH, ALW, $31,039, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-16.
|3—
|UNIQUE BABE, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Slamitagain, by Grand Slam. O-Frank Sumpter, B-Frank Sumpter (TX), T-Joel H. Marr, J-Francisco Amparan, $17,340.
|4—
|Our Time to Shine, f, 4, Laugh Track–Shinestein, by Premeditation. ($7,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Roger K Beasley (NM), $7,168.
|2—
|Short Pockets, m, 7, Southwestern Heat–Devon’s Spirit, by Premeditation. O-John Pinkerton, B-John Pinkerton (NM), $3,641.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply