North American Allowance Results Jan. 16

TP, 6TH, AOC, $64,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-16.

2—

VALENTINA DAY, f, 3, Cupid–One in a Romp, by Cryptoclearance. ($130,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Andrew N Warren, B-Runnymede Farm Inc (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $38,400.

7—

Queen Judith, f, 3, Empire Maker–Starlight Tiara, by More Than Ready. ($5,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $260,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $12,800.

4—

Deck of Cards, f, 3, Nyquist–Mother of Swords, by War Front. ($215,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Andrew Farm, For the People Racing Stable LLC and Windmill Manor Farm, B-Springhouse Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $6,400.