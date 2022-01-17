North American Allowance Results Jan. 17

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $51,760, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-17.

4—

MILTON THE MONSTER, g, 5, Jack Milton–Raging Storm, by Unbridled Energy. ($42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Brittingham, Robert, Wasserson, James and Bisso, Jr, Louis A, B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLeanJr (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Frankie Pennington, $28,200.

1—

Too Boss, c, 4, El Padrino–Bossy Posse, by Posse. O-Michael Joseph Cascio, B-Mr & Mrs Michael Joseph Cascio (PA), $13,160.

9—

Boldish, c, 4, Dialed In–Bold Lady, by Aikenite. O-Zilla Racing Stables and Acqua Nova Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,170.