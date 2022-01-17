North American Allowance Results Jan. 17

|SA, 5TH, AOC, $82,920, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 1-17.
|CLOSING REMARKS, f, 4, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), T-Carla Gaines, J-Joe Bravo, $53,820.
|Fearless Girl (IRE), m, 5, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–Girouette (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-Madureira, Tony, Mitchell, Casey and Smith, Eric Daniel, B-Sunderland Holdings Inc (IRE), $13,800.
|Buzz of New York (IRE), f, 4, Toronado (IRE)–Buzz Off Barroso (IRE), by Big Bad Bob (IRE). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Mr Ronan Fitzpatrick (IRE), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, ALW, $70,914, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 1-17.
|MUCHO DEL ORO, g, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Repeta, by Broken Vow. ($35,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Peerenboom Racing Stables LLC, B-BHMFR, LLC (KY), T-Vladimir Cerin, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $41,400.
|Gold Phoenix (IRE), g, 4, Belardo (IRE)–Magnifica, by Mizzen Mast. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Sterling Stables, LLC and Naify, Marsha, B-Mighty Universe Ltd (IRE), $13,800.
|Newpark (IRE), g, 4, Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Dazzling Valentine (GB), by Oratorio (IRE), O-Red Baron’s Barn and Rancho Temescal, B-O Connor International Ltd (IRE), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (fm)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $51,760, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-17.
|MILTON THE MONSTER, g, 5, Jack Milton–Raging Storm, by Unbridled Energy. ($42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Brittingham, Robert, Wasserson, James and Bisso, Jr, Louis A, B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLeanJr (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Frankie Pennington, $28,200.
|Too Boss, c, 4, El Padrino–Bossy Posse, by Posse. O-Michael Joseph Cascio, B-Mr & Mrs Michael Joseph Cascio (PA), $13,160.
|Boldish, c, 4, Dialed In–Bold Lady, by Aikenite. O-Zilla Racing Stables and Acqua Nova Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (sy)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $40,084, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-17.
|PSYCHO DAR, g, 7, Storm Wolf–Stormin Mon, by Maria’s Mon. ($8,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Mary Tucker, B-Liberty Road Stables (CA), T-Samuel Calvario, J-Armando Ayuso, $24,180.
|Square Deal, g, 5, Square Eddie–North Freeway, by Jump Start. ($230,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-Seastrom, Kenneth and Trujillo, Victor, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $8,060.
|Honeymoonz Over, g, 7, Congrats–Let’s Get Married, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $360,000 2017 BES2YO). O-Marron Road Ventures, LLC and Trujillo, Victor, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
