North American Allowance Results Jan. 19

|GP, 6TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-19.
|6—
|RACE DAY SPEED, f, 4, Race Day–Tiz Worldly, by Tiznow. ($1,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Vaccaro Racing Stable, B-Hardacre Farm (FL), T-Tamara L. Levy, J-Chantal Sutherland, $32,400.
|4—
|Celestial Cheetah, f, 4, Social Inclusion–Dandy Dulce, by Dixieland Heat. ($16,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $28,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Perkins, J Richard and P&L Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Michelle Redding (FL), $11,880.
|5—
|Tiz Possible Dear, m, 7, Prospective–Tiz Four, by Tiznow. ($10,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Ron Hendrickson, B-Addison Clare Silva Jr (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 4TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, F, A5F, 1-19.
|5—
|FIFTH ANNIVERSARY, f, 3, Runhappy–My Lady Lauren, by Hard Spun. ($100,000 ’19 KEENOV; $9,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Span Investments Inc, B-Jake Delhomme (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Junior Alvarado, $32,400.
|3—
|Bali Del Sol, f, 3, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Sun Disk, by A.P. Indy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $11,880.
|1—
|Baby’s Dialed In, f, 3, Dialed In–Hardened She Cat, by Hard Spun. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Ted Reynolds, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, A5FT, 1-19.
|7—
|LUCCI, c, 3, Not This Time–Lucky’stormwarning, by Lookin At Lucky. ($290,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Andrew Farm, For the People Racing Stable LLC and Windmill Manor Farm, B-Springhouse Farm & Ben McElroy (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.
|5—
|Classicstateofmind, c, 3, Classic Empire–Stormandaprayer, by Songandaprayer. ($50,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JFG Thoroughbreds and Weston, Maritza, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $11,880.
|6—
|Tops the Chart, g, 3, Maclean’s Music–Possibility, by A.P. Indy. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $48,850, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 1-19.
|5—
|DIVINE HUNTRESS, f, 3, Divining Rod–Thrill Seeker, by Housebuster. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Long Valley Stables, LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman, Ricky L Buckley & Joshua Dreiband (MD), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $27,000.
|6—
|Burano, f, 3, Uncle Lino–Catsuit, by Sir Cat. O-S M D, Ltd, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $12,600.
|4—
|Landslid, f, 3, Flashback–Unanimous Decision, by Distorted Humor. ($1,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Relentless Racing Inc & Shon McLain, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
|TUP, 3RD, AOC, $35,700, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-19.
|4—
|MINISTER OF SOUL, g, 8, Ministers Wild Cat–Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. ($16,000 ’15 CTNAUG). O-Esteban Martinez, B-Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA), T-Esteban Martinez, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $21,913.
|2—
|Annie’s Boy, g, 5, Lotsa Mischief–Awesome Effort, by Awesome Again. ($3,500 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Michael Feigenbaum, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $7,069.
|6—
|Hey Pilgrim, g, 5, Ez Dreamer–Allforyou, by Society Max. O-Kevin R Owens, B-Kevin Rice Owens (AZ), $3,534.
|Winning Time: 1:07 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $33,700, 3YO, 6F, 1-19.
|6—
|EMPIRE’S FIRE, g, 3, Empire Way–Victoria’s On Fire, by Langfuhr. O-Douglas J Diemer, B-Loner Farms, LLC (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $20,220.
|3—
|Country Club Bobby, c, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Country Club Sue, by Tenpins. O-Bruce Ryan, B-Bruce Ryan (OH), $6,740.
|2—
|Giv’em the Biz, g, 3, Fed Biz–Darling Rachel, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust, B-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (my)
