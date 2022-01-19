North American Allowance Results Jan. 19

GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, A5FT, 1-19.

7—

LUCCI, c, 3, Not This Time–Lucky’stormwarning, by Lookin At Lucky. ($290,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Andrew Farm, For the People Racing Stable LLC and Windmill Manor Farm, B-Springhouse Farm & Ben McElroy (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.

5—

Classicstateofmind, c, 3, Classic Empire–Stormandaprayer, by Songandaprayer. ($50,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JFG Thoroughbreds and Weston, Maritza, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $11,880.

6—

Tops the Chart, g, 3, Maclean’s Music–Possibility, by A.P. Indy. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $5,940.