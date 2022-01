North American Allowance Results Jan. 2

FG, 6TH, AOC, $41,440, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-2.

1—

READY TO POUNCE, c, 4, More Than Ready–Single Solution, by Flatter. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $24,600.

11—

Yes He Can, g, 5, Can the Man–Rally the Troops, by War Chant. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $8,200.

9—

Charge the Line, g, 7, El Corredor–Salty’s Sister, by Salt Lake. O-Mayo, Tom and Tagg Team Racing, B-Clifford Grum (LA), $4,950.