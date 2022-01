North American Allowance Results Jan. 20

PEN, 3RD, ALW, $33,096, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-19.

5—

MINDING MILLIE, f, 4, Mineshaft–Who’s Happy, by Caller I. D.. O-Fiasco Farms, Ltd, B-Fiasco Farms Ltd (PA), T-Juanita Bennett, J-Jhonatan Mendoza, $20,160.

3—

Tomarie, m, 6, Exclusive Quality–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-PCC Stable, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), $6,720.

8—

Queen Rosemary, m, 5, Last Gunfighter–Rebel Rosemary, by Coastal Storm. O-Tribe Dawg LLC and Thomas Kline, B-William J Solomon VMD (PA), $3,696.