North American Allowance Results Jan. 21

HOU, 9TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-20.

6—

SAMS TIME, c, 4, Not This Time–Soho Star, by Posse. ($70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Cline, Jason and Russell, Jerry, B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC & Danny Bockmon (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $22,020.

3—

Intimidation, g, 6, Curlin–Magical Ride, by Storm Cat. ($360,000 ’16 KEENOV; $425,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Calhoun, W Bret and Calhoun, Sara, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr &St George Farm LLC (KY), $7,340.

8—

Speight and Malice, g, 4, Speightstown–Ghost of Sage Cat, by Ghostzapper. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-George A Sharp, B-Sinatra Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding,David Smith & Speightstown Syndicate (KY), $4,037.