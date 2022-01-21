North American Allowance Results Jan. 21

|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $77,952, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-21.
|3—
|TORCH OF TRUTH, g, 7, Not for Love–Amber Comet, by Amerrico’s Bullet. O-Marie F Trombetta, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $46,368.
|1—
|Gentleman Joe, g, 6, Sky Mesa–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn & John Bell IV (KY), $13,440.
|7—
|Crouchelli, g, 7, Outflanker–Likeunotloveu, by Not for Love. O-Robert S Vukelic, B-Robert S Vukelic (MD), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:52 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $75,265, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-21.
|1—
|AIR TOKEN, g, 5, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), T-Jose Corrales, J-J. D. Acosta, $46,369.
|2—
|Borracho, g, 6, Uncle Mo–Pantanal, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’16 KEENOV; $45,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $13,440.
|6—
|Arthur’s Hope, h, 8, Smart Bid–Prom Dance, by Citidancer. ($22,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Raul DelValle, B-Monhill Farm LLC (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $74,228, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 1-21.
|2—
|TONY ANN, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Never Ever, by In Excess (IRE). O-A Venneri Racing, Inc and Fanticola, Anthony, B-Alex Venneri Racing, LLC (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $43,200.
|6—
|Hogans Holiday, m, 7, The Factor–Hogan Beach, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($85,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $40,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $14,400.
|5—
|Carpe Vinum, m, 5, Carpe Diem–Martita Sangrita, by Johar. ($140,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-MyRacehorse and Platts, Joey, B-Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $58,900, 3YO, F, A1M 70Y, 1-21.
|4—
|FISH MOONEY, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. ($11,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $37,300.
|5—
|Myfavoritedaughter, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Momma’s Favorite, by Sky Mesa. ($9,000 ’20 KEESEP; $20,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Average Joe Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Forever spring farm LLC (KY), $11,340.
|3—
|Palmach, f, 3, Violence–Lucky Rose, by Lookin At Lucky. ($90,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Hunter Valley Farm, Keith Lazarz &Pat Barrett (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $55,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16M, 1-21.
|1—
|TAKE CHARGE RO, m, 5, Will Take Charge–Big Awakening, by Big Brown. ($65,000 ’17 KEENOV; $87,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Raroma Stable, B-William Humphries (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Luis Saez, $33,000.
|3—
|Into Vanishing, f, 4, Into Mischief–Vanishing, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $12,100.
|7—
|Starship Nterprise, f, 4, Honor Code–Smarty Deb, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Starship Stables and Dwoskin, Steven, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A1M 70Y, 1-21.
|6—
|TIMMY M., h, 6, Morning Line–Martinique, by Pleasant Colony. O-4RH Racing Stable, LLC, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), T-Monica McGoey, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $32,400.
|5—
|Mister Leonardo, c, 4, Commissioner–Sweetest Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Auricchio and Jacobson LLC/RaDon, B-SJT Racing Stable LLC (FL), $11,340.
|8—
|Astroturf, g, 5, Speightstown–Embellishment (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Bridlewood Farm, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $46,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 1-21.
|7—
|MAGA MAN, g, 7, Musket Man–Lew’s Gray, by Pulling Punches. O-Robert Asaro Enterprises, Inc, B-Steven M Renshaw (LA), T-Keith G. Bourgeois, J-Aubrie Green, $27,600.
|5—
|City Park, g, 5, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Warran Harang (LA), $9,200.
|3—
|Jeb’s Lucky Eight, g, 5, Atreides–Lotta Candy Kisses, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($800 ’18 ESLOCT). O-Michelle Pennino, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (gd)
|DED, 2ND, AOC, $42,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 1-21.
|4—
|GALAXY BUILDER, g, 8, Time Bandit–Homebuilderbobanna, by Homebuilder. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Dale White, Sr., J-Vicente Del-Cid, $25,200.
|2—
|Luke’s Cajun Star, g, 9, Canadian Frontier–Olivia’s Star, by Blue Grass Magic. O-Richard Tate, B-Richard Tate (LA), $8,400.
|5—
|My Pal Mattie, g, 4, My Pal Charlie–Materialist, by Brahms. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $39,104, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-21.
|6—
|WINE AND WHISKY, h, 5, Fullbridled–Satin Dolly, by Tabasco Cat. O-Ruben Arechiga, B-Francisco Gomez (CA), T-Felix Rondan, J-Cristobal Herrera, $24,960.
|2—
|Dulas (IRE), g, 5, Raven’s Pass–Petit Calva (FR), by Desert King (IRE). (60,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 35,000gns 2021 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Kildaragh Stud (IRE), $6,400.
|1—
|Govenor’s Party, g, 4, Govenor Charlie–Spring Moon, by Zensational. ($1,500 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Daniel Franko, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:51 (ft)
|HOU, 7TH, AOC, $39,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-20.
|3—
|BOERNE, m, 5, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ry Eikleberry, $23,280.
|2—
|Lastchanceforlove, m, 5, Violence–Awe Hush, by Awesome Again. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $7,760.
|7—
|Quick Quick Quick, m, 7, Tiago–Quick Town, by Cape Town. O-Boyer, Richard, Boyer, Karen M and Rinn, Rick, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $4,268.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|HOU, 8TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 1-20.
|7—
|SINGAPORE FLASH, g, 6, Shanghai Bobby–Dare to Dance, by Thunder Gulch. O-Triple V Racing, LLC, B-Virginia Jago Elder (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $22,560.
|9—
|Sunlit Song, g, 7, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), $7,520.
|6—
|Kenai Bob, g, 6, Shackleford–Blue Ivy, by Distorted Humor. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $4,136.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (fm)
|HOU, 9TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-20.
|6—
|SAMS TIME, c, 4, Not This Time–Soho Star, by Posse. ($70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Cline, Jason and Russell, Jerry, B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC & Danny Bockmon (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $22,020.
|3—
|Intimidation, g, 6, Curlin–Magical Ride, by Storm Cat. ($360,000 ’16 KEENOV; $425,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Calhoun, W Bret and Calhoun, Sara, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr &St George Farm LLC (KY), $7,340.
|8—
|Speight and Malice, g, 4, Speightstown–Ghost of Sage Cat, by Ghostzapper. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-George A Sharp, B-Sinatra Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding,David Smith & Speightstown Syndicate (KY), $4,037.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 5TH, ALW, $36,180, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2F, 1-21.
|7—
|PRIDDIS, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Banyan Street, by Gone West. ($10,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $90,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Simon Hudy, B-Chancey Mill Farm, Scott Pierce &Debbie Pierce (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-C.J. McMahon, $21,600.
|2—
|World Party, f, 4, Orb–Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway. ($30,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-New, Sandra and Haberman, Aaron, B-Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin &David Thorner (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Palm Court, f, 4, More Than Ready–Javanese, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($180,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $35,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Bluewater Sales LLC, Three Diamonds Farm & Glenn Hogan (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $36,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 1-21.
|9—
|BACKSHOT, r, 5, Tapiture–Awesomekaylee, by Awesome Again. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Claiming Game Racing, B-Ginny McKinlay, et al LLC (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $21,600.
|10—
|Drewzano, g, 6, Verrazano–Brilliant Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($60,000 ’17 KEESEP; $50,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $7,200.
|8—
|Spankhurst, g, 4, Speightster–Pankhurst, by Artie Schiller. ($5,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gerald Bruno, Jr, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (ON), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-21.
|4—
|JAIL HOUSE CODE, f, 4, Honor Code–Jail House Money, by Awesome Again. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Erik Fadlovich, B-Nesco II LTD (KY), T-Megan Fadlovich, J-Malcolm Franklin, $15,312.
|9—
|She’s Pure Silver, f, 3, Keen Ice–Form Fitting, by Tapit. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP; $15,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,280.
|10—
|Joya Brillante, f, 4, Gemologist–Treetop Landing, by Forestry. ($9,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Andrew McKenzie, B-Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
