North American Allowance Results Jan. 27

FG, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-27.

6—

WARRIOR IN CHIEF, c, 4, Kantharos–On Reflection, by Malibu Moon. ($140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-L T B, Inc and Childers, Miles, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Bernard S. Flint, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $32,400.

9—

Blue Jays, g, 5, Street Sense–Skittle Bomb, by Giant’s Causeway. ($80,000 ’17 KEENOV; $170,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Green Lantern Stables (KY), $10,800.

2—

Starrininmydreams, c, 4, Super Saver–Boy Crazy, by Sky Mesa. O-Stewart Racing Stable and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Dallas Stewart & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $5,940.