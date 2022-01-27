North American Allowance Results Jan. 27

|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-27.
|6—
|THERISASTORMBREWIN, g, 6, Broken Vow–Stormy’s Smile, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Grab, Gary and Manfredi, Linda, B-Francis Paolangeli (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Manuel Franco, $39,600.
|4—
|Son of an Ex, g, 4, Effinex–Shades of Grace, by Seeking the Gold. O-Ramesh Racing Stables LLC, B-Russell Cohen & Harry L Landry (NY), $14,400.
|1—
|Kodiak Brown, g, 5, Big Brown–Caymus Girl, by Lion Heart. O-Epona Racing Stable and Toga Party Racing Stable, B-Maryann Hurtubise & Everett Estabrooks (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 5TH, AOC, $66,528, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-27.
|7—
|MOODY WOMAN, f, 3, Gormley–A J’s Gal, by Monashee Mountain. O-Robert James McGee, B-Double Eagle Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Marilyn G. McMullen, J-Jorge Ruiz, $34,560.
|5—
|Sweet Gracie, f, 3, Bandbox–Dulcify, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($15,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Warwick Stable, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $13,248.
|9—
|Click to Confirm, f, 3, Tonalist–Meinertzhageni, by Stormin Fever. O-Mi Patria Racing, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $6,624.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $62,496, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-27.
|7—
|FROST POINT, f, 4, Frosted–Balletto (UAE), by Timber Country. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $34,560.
|2—
|Pettigo Girl, f, 4, Gemologist–Collect the Fee, by Menifee. ($43,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Bell Gable Stable LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Patrick Hayes & Pauric Lawler (KY), $11,520.
|4—
|Award Wanted, m, 5, Macho Uno–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Upton, Erica, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), $6,624.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-27.
|6—
|WARRIOR IN CHIEF, c, 4, Kantharos–On Reflection, by Malibu Moon. ($140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-L T B, Inc and Childers, Miles, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Bernard S. Flint, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $32,400.
|9—
|Blue Jays, g, 5, Street Sense–Skittle Bomb, by Giant’s Causeway. ($80,000 ’17 KEENOV; $170,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Green Lantern Stables (KY), $10,800.
|2—
|Starrininmydreams, c, 4, Super Saver–Boy Crazy, by Sky Mesa. O-Stewart Racing Stable and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Dallas Stewart & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 1-27.
|4—
|HOT PEPPERS, f, 3, Khozan–Friends Pro, by Friends Lake. ($40,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $16,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Michael Dubb, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Ronald B. Spatz, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $32,400.
|7—
|Rapturous, f, 3, Kantharos–Proud and Charming, by Proud Citizen. ($50,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $60,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-CESA Farm (FL), $11,880.
|5—
|Adiamo, f, 3, Long Island Sound–Look At Me Go, by Parading. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5F, 1-27.
|2—
|HARPER’S IN CHARGE, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Azara, by More Than Ready. ($220,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cheyenne Stable LLC, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), T-Christophe Clement, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|1—
|Starship Nebula, f, 4, Awesome of Course–Yonder Ponder, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). ($16,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Starship Stables, B-Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL), $11,880.
|3—
|The Great Kath, m, 7, Poseidon’s Warrior–Going Low, by War Chant. O-OGMA Investments, LLC, B-SJT Racing Stables LLC (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: :57 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $49,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 1-27.
|5—
|HIGHLAND CREEK, g, 4, Broken Vow–Mizzenway, by Mizzen Mast. ($60,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Adam Beschizza, $29,400.
|7—
|Silver Galaxy, h, 5, Flashpoint–Celestial Legend, by City Zip. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Richard B Benton, B-Jason Hall, Jeffrey Neese, and Jon Dean (LA), $9,800.
|3—
|Treys Midnite Moon, g, 7, Neko Bay–Peace Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Snake Racing LLC, B-David Thomas Rogers (LA), $5,390.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $48,240, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-27.
|9—
|SURVEILLANCE, g, 5, Constitution–Majorelle, by Mizzen Mast. ($40,000 ’17 KEENOV; $25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC and Desormeaux, J Keith, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-James Graham, $28,200.
|13—
|Charge the Line, g, 7, El Corredor–Salty’s Sister, by Salt Lake. O-Mayo, Tom and Tagg Team Racing, B-Clifford Grum (LA), $10,200.
|12—
|Win Ya Win, g, 5, Star Guitar–Wild About Marie, by Wildcat Heir. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 1-27.
|2—
|TOMMY BEE, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Callback, by Street Sense. ($400,000 ’19 KEENOV; $175,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-LaPenta, Robert V and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Elevage II, LLC & Hill ‘n’ Dale EquineHoldings, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $27,600.
|3—
|Shamayim, c, 3, Lea–Crema d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($28,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Jacobson, Tawnya and Allen, Mark James, B-Susan Moulton (KY), $9,200.
|4—
|Jesuit, g, 3, Munnings–Earth Shaking, by War Front. O-Robert S Pearson, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, AOC, $42,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2F, 1-27.
|6—
|TECATE TIME, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), T-Steven B. Flint, J-Timothy Thornton, $25,200.
|4—
|Smok’n Rita, m, 8, Misremembered–Wicked Rita, by Sea of Secrets. O-Linda Guidry, B-Linda Guidry (LA), $8,400.
|5—
|Kris T., m, 6, Mass Media–Day’s Sunset, by Kris S.. ($1,700 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Ernie Wells (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 5TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-27.
|2—
|SCRAPBOOK, f, 4, Interactif–Lisa, by Capitalimprovement. O-Judy Beavin, B-Lora Pitre (LA), T-Judy Beavin, J-Paulina Ramirez, $24,000.
|6—
|Jennifer’s Arch, m, 5, Archarcharch–Glisten, by Dixieland Band. ($12,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-LJ Racing Stables LLC, B-Donny Burton, Angie Burton & Blanton &Perry LLC (LA), $8,000.
|7—
|Bind On Earth, f, 4, Bind–Time for Harlan, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-27.
|6—
|FOURSWEETNIECES, m, 5, My Pal Charlie–Bear’s Marie, by Congaree. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Floyd Pitzer & Renee Pitzer (LA), T-Dale White, Sr., J-Joe Stokes, $24,000.
|3—
|Goodnight Gracie, m, 5, Itsmyluckyday–Stormy Adventure, by Deputy Storm. ($8,500 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Steve Bajat, B-Orange Grove Thoroughbreds (LA), $8,000.
|2—
|Non Binding, f, 4, Bind–Zippy Wager, by City Zip. ($3,200 ’18 ESLOCT). O-Juan Larrosa, B-J Adcock & Baronne Lon (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, AOC, $38,660, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-27.
|7—
|TIZAFEELIN, f, 4, Jimmy Creed–Tiza Cowgirl, by Tiznow. O-Maggi Moss, B-Kimberly Crabtree & Danny Wills (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Timothy Thornton, $22,800.
|5—
|Bow Bow Girl, f, 4, Oxbow–Carocuore (ARG), by Tapit. O-Stanford D Cole, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,600.
|1—
|Georgia Dawn, m, 5, Call Me George–Dawn’s Diva, by Meadow Monster. O-Edmond Godfrey, B-Billy J Hebert (LA), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 4TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO, 5F, 1-27.
|4—
|TOTALIZER, g, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Taxable, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Dominguez, $21,600.
|3—
|Roman Poet, g, 3, Carpe Diem–Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. ($7,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Soldi Stable LLC, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), $7,200.
|5—
|Special Breed, c, 3, Practical Joke–Classy Grey Lassy, by Silver Train. ($20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Israel Flores, B-Pollock Farms & Town & Country HorseFarms LLC (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $31,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 1-26.
|6—
|MY PRETTY EYES, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Kriseyes, by Action This Day. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $19,140.
|2—
|Juba’s House, f, 4, Juba–My House, by Flower Alley. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,380.
|5—
|Eye of the Needle, f, 4, Great Notion–I Can See, by Flying Chevron. O-Michael J Miller, B-Michael J Miller (WV), $3,190.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-26.
|8—
|ELUSIVE JESTER, g, 5, Elusive Quality–Amusing, by Distorted Humor. O-Matthew T Groff, B-Mr & Mrs Rodman W Moorhead III (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|7—
|Tuckerton Bay, g, 4, Bullsbay–Mystic Island, by Indygo Shiner. O-IBB Thoroughbred, B-IBB Thoroughbred (PA), $6,320.
|4—
|Crypt, g, 4, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,800, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-26.
|4—
|RIVER CROSROAD RVF, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Mama Jon, by Real Quiet. O-Rolling Hills Racing Stable LLC, B-RVF Riverview Farms LLC (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $19,096.
|1—
|Triple Bad, g, 6, Siente El Trueno–Endless Horizon, by Western Cat. O-Vicki L Stehr, B-Vicki Stehr (WV), $6,160.
|5—
|Spunman, g, 5, Revolutionary–Southern Brass, by Domestic Dispute. O-Boyer, James A and Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-James Boyer & Lisa Boyer (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO, 4 1/2F, 1-26.
|6—
|BIG BOY POTTS, g, 3, Mshawish–Dundalk Dancer, by City Zip. ($15,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $3,000 ’20 KEESEP; $25,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Mshawish Syndicate, Nick Bush &Norman Bush (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $18,480.
|3—
|Run to Daylight, g, 3, Runhappy–Daylight’s Coming, by Stormy Atlantic. ($115,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-David M Raim, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), $6,160.
|2—
|Uottalikeit, c, 3, Bold Warrior–Poco Uno, by E Dubai. O-Hal E Snowden, Jr, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
