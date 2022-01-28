North American Allowance Results Jan. 28

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $102,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-28.
|11—
|WARRIOR’S CHARGE, h, 6, Munnings–Battling Brook, by Broken Vow. O-Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Al Shaquab Racing (FL), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $61,200.
|5—
|Beaver Hat, h, 5, Istan–Beret, by Royal Academy. O-Vanier, Nancy A and Williamson, Lyda, B-Nancy Vanier & Lyda Williamson (KY), $20,400.
|7—
|Trident Hit, h, 5, Tiznow–Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Floyd Sagely Properties LTD and Johnston, Keith, B-Penny McCarthy, Shane Doyle & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $86,392, 4YO/UP, F/M, A6 1/2FT, 1-28.
|2—
|SENSIBLE CAT, f, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), T-Carla Gaines, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $56,160.
|7—
|Royal Address (IRE), f, 4, Dandy Man (IRE)–Barqeyya (IRE), by Shamardal. (45,000GBP ’19 GUKAUG; 170,000gns 2020 TATHIT). O-Marsha Naify, B-Thomas Hassett (IRE), $14,400.
|4—
|Spirit of Bermuda (IRE), f, 4, Twilight Son (GB)–Laqataat (IRE), by Alhaarth (IRE). (68,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV; 62,000EUR ’19 GOFORB; 210,000gns 2020 TATTYO). O-Bermuda Racing USA LLC, B-Powerstown Stud (IRE), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (fm)
|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $74,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-28.
|2—
|RUNNINGWSCISSORS, g, 6, Congaree–Celesta, by Bernstein. O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-DBDOJO LLC (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $40,700.
|3—
|Scocciatore, g, 5, Central Banker–Our Miss Jones, by Alphabet Soup. ($50,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $47,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $14,800.
|6—
|Bronx Bomber, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Latin Lynx, by Forest Wildcat. ($20,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $55,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Michael Dubb, B-SF Racing Group Inc (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-27.
|1—
|IMPLICATOR, g, 5, Race Day–Roly Poly Goalie, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-HDT Allied Management, LLC, B-Southern Springs Stable & William Sparks (AR), T-Alejandro Baldillez Jr., J-Iram Vargas Diego, $22,200.
|5—
|First Avenue, c, 4, Street Boss–Flatter Me First, by Flatter. O-Century Acres Farm, B-Thoroughbred by Design LLC (KY), $7,400.
|7—
|Cost Average, g, 4, Speightster–Done Smoking, by Smoke Glacken. ($57,000 ’18 KEENOV; $195,000 ’19 KEESEP; $200,000 2020 OBSMAR; $60,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-William Egert, B-George E Bates Trustee (KY), $4,070.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $35,434, 3YO, 6F, 1-28.
|6—
|STORMY SAMURAI, c, 3, First Samurai–Free Rein, by Street Cry (IRE). ($11,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Michael A Moran, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), T-Jack Steiner, J-Evin A. Roman, $18,600.
|5—
|Love Candy, c, 3, Danzing Candy–Love Winning, by Tapizar. O-S Tsujimoto, LLC, B-Stuart Tsujimoto (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Nuestro Engreido, c, 3, Cat Burglar–Just Heavenly, by North Light (IRE). ($1,000 ’20 CTNAUG). O-Arechiga, Ruben and Rondan, Felix, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $31,900, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-27.
|1—
|NO CHANGE, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Marshall Mendez, $19,140.
|6—
|Savatiano, g, 4, Prayer for Relief–Retsina, by Imperialism. O-CAM Racing LLC, B-SCF, Inc (FL), $6,380.
|2—
|Ishihara, g, 4, Creative Cause–Donerella, by Doneraile Court. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Huntertown Farm LLC (WV), $3,190.
|Winning Time: 1:25 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $31,800, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-27.
|4—
|UNEQUIVOCAL, g, 6, Congrats–Kalyani, by Smart Strike. ($32,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Juan Ortega Baltazar, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), T-Anthony Aguirre, J-Christian Hiraldo, $19,002.
|7—
|Irish Meadow, g, 7, Il Postino–Charlies Dream, by Deputy Warlock. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Raymond William Cornish (NJ), $6,334.
|8—
|Martin Man, g, 7, Charitable Man–Ellie Martin, by Olmodavor. O-AB Racing LLC, B-James W Casey (WV), $3,167.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
