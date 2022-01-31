North American Allowance Results Jan. 31

|PRX, 6TH, ALW, $35,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-31.
|1—
|SOLID GOLD DANCER, m, 5, Golden Lad–Rhythm and Que’s, by Sultry Song. O-Prima Ventures LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (PA), T-Eli Betancourt, J-Jeremy Laprida, $21,000.
|5—
|Hay Buck, m, 6, Haynesfield–Buck Trout’s Niece, by Waquoit. ($5,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Vaccaro Racing Stable, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $7,000.
|2—
|Sail Above, f, 4, Smarty Jones–Shootforthestars, by Seattle Slew. O-JKX Racing, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
