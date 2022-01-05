North American Allowance Results Jan. 5

January 6, 2022

GP, 9TH, AOC, $55,000, 4YO/UP, A5F, 1-5.
3—DUBAI KEY (ARG), h, 5, Key Deputy–Dubai Glory (ARG), by Honour and Glory. O-Granadilla, B-Firmamento (ARG), T-Amador Merei Sanchez, J-Hector Isaac Berrios, $33,000.
7—Citrus Burst, g, 5, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $11,550.
9—Artemus Citylimits, g, 5, Temple City–Dene Court, by City Zip. ($34,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $85,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David and Dubb, Michael, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $6,050.
Winning Time: :56 2/5 (ft)
 
GP, 5TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16M, 1-5.
12—NOVO SOL (BRZ), h, 5, Agnes Gold (JPN)–Quebra-De-Braco (BRZ), by Wild Event. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Stud Eternamente Rio (BRZ), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Junior Alvarado, $32,400.
6— Lonesome Fugitive (IRE), h, 5, Zoffany (IRE)–Take the Ribbon, by Chester House. O-John D. Gunther, B-Eurowest B/Stock & J. D. Gunther (IRE), $10,800.
2—Regal Speaker, h, 5, Mr Speaker–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. O-Ricky Koehler, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $5,400.
Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
 
PRX, 9TH, AOC, $53,078, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-5.
4—BOLD CONFECTION, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Bold Union, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Louisiana Leasing, LLC, B-Twin Hopes Farm, LLC (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $28,200.
1—Philadelphia Belle, m, 5, Jump Start–Cam’s Cousin, by Silver Deputy. O-Nick Polydoros, B-Nick Polydoros (PA), $13,160.
3—I’m the Talent, m, 6, Talent Search–Oh Lolly Lolly, by Ecclesiastic. O-Aurora Vista LLC, B-Golden Oak Farm LLC (PA), $7,238.
Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
 
SUN, 8TH, ALW, $42,800, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-4.
3—JET N G, g, 7, Mr. Trieste–Book the Cat, by Tabasco Cat. O-Maurcenia Cross, B-Maurcenia Cross & Gary Cross (NM), T-Gary W. Cross, J-Alejandro Medellin, $25,680.
6—Evacuee, g, 5, Abstraction–Thibodaux, by Early Flyer. ($30,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Fred Alexander, Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $8,560.
2—On a Warpath, g, 5, Indian Firewater–New Gold, by Attila’s Storm. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Michael C Stinson (NM), $4,280.
Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
 
DED, 2ND, ALW, $39,600, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 1-5.
6—BLUE CHEESE, g, 3, Midshipman–Lemondropkisses, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Mark Necaise, B-Markkim Farms (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-Ty Kennedy, $25,200.
3—Totalizer, g, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Taxable, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $7,200.
5—Buddy Reaux, g, 3, Five Iron–Laven’s Lil Dahl, by Don’t Get Mad. O-David T Rogers, B-David Thomas Rogers (AR), $3,960.
Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
 
TUP, 5TH, AOC, $35,700, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-5.
5—ARIZONA MOON, h, 9, Macho Uno–Phoenician Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-John J Campo, III, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), T-Stacy Campo, J-Lindey Wade, $22,134.
3—Black Ops, g, 9, Hard Spun–Rendition, by A.P. Indy. ($85,000 ’14 KEESEP; $20,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-John Pinkerton, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susie Keller, Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $7,140.
4—Hard to Deny, g, 6, Hard Spun–Queen Martha, by Rahy. ($36,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Peetz, Jody and Stenslie, Chris, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $3,570.
Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (ft)
 
PRX, 6TH, ALW, $35,250, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-5.
3—PARSIMONY, h, 6, Dominus–Lil Cora Tee, by Lil E. Tee. ($41,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $400,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Flying P Stable, B-Maria Montez Haire (PA), T-Danny Gargan, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $21,000.
7—Northern Express, g, 4, Bullsbay–A Wing and a Song, by First Defence. O-Cecilia Evans, B-UM Holdings LTD (PA), $7,000.
6—Bullet Butch, c, 4, Jump Start–Gritty Gal, by War Pass. ($19,000 ’18 KEENOV; $130,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-J Besecker, N Strong, J Cullen, K Cullen & Silver Springs Stud LLC (PA), $3,850.
Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
 
MVR, 5TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-5.
9—HAMPTON DANCER, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Edolie, by Eddington. O-Douglas Jacobson, B-Douglas L Jacobson (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Agustin Bracho, $21,060.
8—Grins n’ Wins, m, 5, Congrats–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Patricia Bender, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $7,020.
6—Gonnabegood, f, 4, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (OH), $3,510.
Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
 
MVR, 6TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-5.
2—DENIRO’SRUNFORFUN, f, 4, Birdrun–Deniro’s Saint, by Saints n’ Sinners. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $20,220.
7—Mobil Chic, f, 4, Mobil–Chic Cat, by Tiger Ridge. O-James McConnell, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $6,740.
5—City Signs, f, 3, City Weekend–Lindacious, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $3,370.
Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
 
PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-4.
1—DON’T LOSEMYMONEY, g, 4, Liaison–Seeking a Diva, by Seeking the Dia. O-Tesla Stables, B-Mark A Toothaker (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
6—Trending Up, g, 4, Kantharos–Sky Mystic, by Sky Mesa. O-James C Wolf, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $6,320.
3—Gosignal, g, 4, Cross Traffic–She’s a Rockette, by Orientate. O-Big Shot Stable, LLC, B-Big Shot Stable LLC (PA), $3,476.
Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)

