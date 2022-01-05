North American Allowance Results Jan. 5

PRX, 6TH, ALW, $35,250, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-5.

3—

PARSIMONY, h, 6, Dominus–Lil Cora Tee, by Lil E. Tee. ($41,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $400,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Flying P Stable, B-Maria Montez Haire (PA), T-Danny Gargan, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $21,000.

7—

Northern Express, g, 4, Bullsbay–A Wing and a Song, by First Defence. O-Cecilia Evans, B-UM Holdings LTD (PA), $7,000.

6—

Bullet Butch, c, 4, Jump Start–Gritty Gal, by War Pass. ($19,000 ’18 KEENOV; $130,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-J Besecker, N Strong, J Cullen, K Cullen & Silver Springs Stud LLC (PA), $3,850.