North American Allowance Results Jan. 5

|GP, 9TH, AOC, $55,000, 4YO/UP, A5F, 1-5.
|3—
|DUBAI KEY (ARG), h, 5, Key Deputy–Dubai Glory (ARG), by Honour and Glory. O-Granadilla, B-Firmamento (ARG), T-Amador Merei Sanchez, J-Hector Isaac Berrios, $33,000.
|7—
|Citrus Burst, g, 5, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $11,550.
|9—
|Artemus Citylimits, g, 5, Temple City–Dene Court, by City Zip. ($34,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $85,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David and Dubb, Michael, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $6,050.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16M, 1-5.
|12—
|NOVO SOL (BRZ), h, 5, Agnes Gold (JPN)–Quebra-De-Braco (BRZ), by Wild Event. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Stud Eternamente Rio (BRZ), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Junior Alvarado, $32,400.
|6—
|Lonesome Fugitive (IRE), h, 5, Zoffany (IRE)–Take the Ribbon, by Chester House. O-John D. Gunther, B-Eurowest B/Stock & J. D. Gunther (IRE), $10,800.
|2—
|Regal Speaker, h, 5, Mr Speaker–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. O-Ricky Koehler, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $53,078, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-5.
|4—
|BOLD CONFECTION, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Bold Union, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Louisiana Leasing, LLC, B-Twin Hopes Farm, LLC (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $28,200.
|1—
|Philadelphia Belle, m, 5, Jump Start–Cam’s Cousin, by Silver Deputy. O-Nick Polydoros, B-Nick Polydoros (PA), $13,160.
|3—
|I’m the Talent, m, 6, Talent Search–Oh Lolly Lolly, by Ecclesiastic. O-Aurora Vista LLC, B-Golden Oak Farm LLC (PA), $7,238.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|SUN, 8TH, ALW, $42,800, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-4.
|3—
|JET N G, g, 7, Mr. Trieste–Book the Cat, by Tabasco Cat. O-Maurcenia Cross, B-Maurcenia Cross & Gary Cross (NM), T-Gary W. Cross, J-Alejandro Medellin, $25,680.
|6—
|Evacuee, g, 5, Abstraction–Thibodaux, by Early Flyer. ($30,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Fred Alexander, Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $8,560.
|2—
|On a Warpath, g, 5, Indian Firewater–New Gold, by Attila’s Storm. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Michael C Stinson (NM), $4,280.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $39,600, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 1-5.
|6—
|BLUE CHEESE, g, 3, Midshipman–Lemondropkisses, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Mark Necaise, B-Markkim Farms (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-Ty Kennedy, $25,200.
|3—
|Totalizer, g, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Taxable, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $7,200.
|5—
|Buddy Reaux, g, 3, Five Iron–Laven’s Lil Dahl, by Don’t Get Mad. O-David T Rogers, B-David Thomas Rogers (AR), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|TUP, 5TH, AOC, $35,700, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-5.
|5—
|ARIZONA MOON, h, 9, Macho Uno–Phoenician Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-John J Campo, III, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), T-Stacy Campo, J-Lindey Wade, $22,134.
|3—
|Black Ops, g, 9, Hard Spun–Rendition, by A.P. Indy. ($85,000 ’14 KEESEP; $20,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-John Pinkerton, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susie Keller, Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $7,140.
|4—
|Hard to Deny, g, 6, Hard Spun–Queen Martha, by Rahy. ($36,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Peetz, Jody and Stenslie, Chris, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 6TH, ALW, $35,250, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-5.
|3—
|PARSIMONY, h, 6, Dominus–Lil Cora Tee, by Lil E. Tee. ($41,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $400,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Flying P Stable, B-Maria Montez Haire (PA), T-Danny Gargan, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $21,000.
|7—
|Northern Express, g, 4, Bullsbay–A Wing and a Song, by First Defence. O-Cecilia Evans, B-UM Holdings LTD (PA), $7,000.
|6—
|Bullet Butch, c, 4, Jump Start–Gritty Gal, by War Pass. ($19,000 ’18 KEENOV; $130,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-J Besecker, N Strong, J Cullen, K Cullen & Silver Springs Stud LLC (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-5.
|9—
|HAMPTON DANCER, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Edolie, by Eddington. O-Douglas Jacobson, B-Douglas L Jacobson (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Agustin Bracho, $21,060.
|8—
|Grins n’ Wins, m, 5, Congrats–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Patricia Bender, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $7,020.
|6—
|Gonnabegood, f, 4, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (OH), $3,510.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-5.
|2—
|DENIRO’SRUNFORFUN, f, 4, Birdrun–Deniro’s Saint, by Saints n’ Sinners. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $20,220.
|7—
|Mobil Chic, f, 4, Mobil–Chic Cat, by Tiger Ridge. O-James McConnell, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $6,740.
|5—
|City Signs, f, 3, City Weekend–Lindacious, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-4.
|1—
|DON’T LOSEMYMONEY, g, 4, Liaison–Seeking a Diva, by Seeking the Dia. O-Tesla Stables, B-Mark A Toothaker (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|6—
|Trending Up, g, 4, Kantharos–Sky Mystic, by Sky Mesa. O-James C Wolf, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $6,320.
|3—
|Gosignal, g, 4, Cross Traffic–She’s a Rockette, by Orientate. O-Big Shot Stable, LLC, B-Big Shot Stable LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
