North American Allowance Results Jan. 6

GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A5F, 1-6.

4—

DISCREET TUNE, h, 5, Wicked Tune–Discreet Concorde, by Discreet Cat. O-Twin Sports Racing, LLC, B-Patricia Generazio (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.

1—

Richy, g, 4, Suntracer–Dream Crusher, by Five Star Day. O-Crown’s Way Racing LLC, Stevens, Lou and Jim Gulick Stables, Inc, B-Jim Gulick (FL), $11,340.

8—

Exchange Day, c, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Exchange Identity, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Melin, David E., Ellman, Leon, Plesa, Laurie, Glassman, Cathi, and Glassman, Karl, B-Laurie Plesa, David Melin, Leon Ellman & Karl and Cathi Glassman (FL), $5,940.