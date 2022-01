North American Allowance Results Jan. 7

TP, 7TH, AOC, $64,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-7.

8—

TAWNY PORT, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Livi Makenzie, by Macho Uno. ($430,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $38,400.

1—

On Thin Ice, c, 3, More Than Ready–Frozen Treat, by Dynaformer. O-D J Stable LLC, B-DJ Stable, LLC (KY), $12,800.

10—

Legendary Lore, c, 3, Practical Joke–Mystic City, by City Zip. ($145,000 ’20 KEESEP; $210,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Sandin Syndicate Stable, LLC, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $6,400.