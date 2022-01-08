North American Allowance Results Jan. 8

AQU, 2ND, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-8.

1—

SIBELIUS, g, 4, Not This Time–Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Park, Jun H and Nash, Delia, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC,Pollock Farms, Patrick H Payne, et al (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Raul E. Mena, $45,100.

2—

Chowda, g, 5, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $16,400.

*7—

Twelth Man, g, 5, Super Saver–Include Me Out, by Include. O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Samantha Siegel (KY), $9,840.

Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)