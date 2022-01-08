North American Allowance Results Jan. 8

|OP, 6TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-8.
|5—
|CONNIE K, f, 4, Street Strategy–Indian Clarkie, by Indian Charlie. O-Patterson, Randy and Morse, Randy L, B-Randy Patterson & Randy Morse (AR), T-Randy L. Morse, J-Jon Kenton Court, $60,000.
|3—
|Big On Broadway, f, 4, The Big Beast–Force of Passion, by Limehouse. O-Sheena Campbell, B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (AR), $20,000.
|1—
|Tapit Right, m, 6, Laurie’s Rocket–Tapit Lightly, by Tapit. O-Our Blue Streaks Stable and DeVille, Carl J, B-Treissa Robinson (AR), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (wf)
|OP, 9TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 1-8.
|1—
|RUNNIN’ RAY, g, 6, Street Sense–Court Dress, by Speightstown. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Highlander Training Center, B-Wildwood Farm (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Jon Kenton Court, $60,000.
|6—
|Myopic, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Spokeswoman, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Bennewith, Arnold, Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Wiest, Lana, Howg, Randy, R6 Stables and Kropp, Gary, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Phantom Dance, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Dance With Doves, by A.P. Indy. O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (sy)
|AQU, 4TH, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-8.
|7—
|SOUND MONEY, c, 4, Flatter–Vegas Trip, by Aldebaran. ($200,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Lannister Holdings & Glidawn Stud (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $45,100.
|1—
|American Monarch, r, 4, American Pharoah–Front Range, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $16,400.
|8—
|Risk Profile, g, 5, Into Mischief–Cut Class Trip, by Trippi. ($260,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Cloud Nine Stable, B-Coteau Grove Farms (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 2ND, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-8.
|1—
|SIBELIUS, g, 4, Not This Time–Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Park, Jun H and Nash, Delia, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC,Pollock Farms, Patrick H Payne, et al (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Raul E. Mena, $45,100.
|2—
|Chowda, g, 5, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $16,400.
|*7—
|Twelth Man, g, 5, Super Saver–Include Me Out, by Include. O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Samantha Siegel (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)
|***Carrothers finished third but was disqualified and placed last of seven.
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $74,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-8.
|6—
|RUVIES IN TIME, m, 6, The Factor–Hollywood Redhead, by Tapit. ($95,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-James A Riccio, B-Mashnee Stables LLC & Steve Schuster (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $40,700.
|2—
|My Roxy Girl, m, 7, Emcee–Mosaico, by City Zip. ($1,700 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $14,800.
|4—
|Rossa Veloce, f, 4, Girolamo–Spuntastic, by Hard Spun. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Blue Streak Racing, LLC and Handal, Raymond, B-John Scott Rogers (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $69,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-8.
|5—
|YOUTEYOURHONOR, f, 3, Danzing Candy–Melanistic, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Aroney, Theodore, Hug, Bertrand, Henry, Philip R and Henry, Kathleen L, B-Halo Farms (CA), T-Clifford W. Sise, Jr., J-Juan J. Hernandez, $41,400.
|4—
|Smilin Evie, f, 3, Tom’s Tribute–Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. O-Panic Stable LLC, B-DP Racing, LLC (CA), $13,800.
|2—
|Girl Ranger, f, 3, U S Ranger–Soul Flyer, by Bertrando. O-Marsha Naify, B-Liberty Road Stables (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|TP, 4TH, AOC, $63,100, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-8.
|4—
|TAP DANCING LADY, f, 3, Tapiture–Biogio’s Gift, by Any Given Saturday. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn DieKemper (KY), T-Ronald Kahles, J-Albin Jimenez, $38,400.
|5—
|Beautiful Empire, f, 3, Classic Empire–Humor Me Colonel, by Colonel John. ($320,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-John C Oxley, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), $12,800.
|7—
|Blest Life, f, 3, Hard Spun–Curry Cat, by Tale of the Cat. ($80,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable, Inc, Fisher, Edward J and Fisher, Linda, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $6,060.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $55,400, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-8.
|1—
|MY DESTINY, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Northern Destiny, by Crafty Prospector. O-Sam Wilensky, B-Donamire Farm (KY), T-Herman Wilensky, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $32,400.
|5—
|Psychic Ability, f, 4, Adios Charlie–Future Story, by Tale of the Cat. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $12,740.
|6—
|Sprout Wings, f, 4, Upstart–Letting Go, by Johannesburg. ($32,000 ’18 KEENOV; $40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Berkelhammer, Barry and Nick of Time Stable, B-Josh Stevens (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $55,400, 3YO, 6F, 1-8.
|5—
|DEAN’S LIST, c, 3, Speightstown–Mildly Offensive, by Sharp Humor. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|4—
|Dean Delivers, g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Slick and True, by Yes It’s True. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $13,280.
|6—
|In Due Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $35,000 ’20 KEESEP; $95,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edge Racing, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $6,480.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-8.
|9—
|THINKABOUTIT, g, 4, Uncaptured–Hostility, by Devil His Due. O-Marion G Montanari, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Julien R. Leparoux, $32,400.
|2—
|Handsome Prince, g, 5, Handsome Mike–Princess Biagi, by Quaker Ridge. O-Ernesto Ochoa, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), $10,800.
|1—
|Mish, g, 5, Field Commission–Wicked Great, by Greatness. O-C2 Racing Stable LLC, B-Joyce Mary Kielty (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $46,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-8.
|3—
|CREOLE CHARLIE, g, 4, My Pal Charlie–Cajun Yankee, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Marianne Scherer, B-Horseplayers Racing LLC (LA), T-Eric T. Scherer, J-James Graham, $27,600.
|1—
|Foolish Dreams, g, 4, Apriority–Mecke’s Reflection, by Mecke. O-Summerhill Farm and Scruggs, Roger D, B-Roger D Scruggs & Summer Hill Farm (LA), $9,200.
|5—
|Janets Jay Jay, g, 4, Orthodox–Just Call Me Janet, by Pure Prize. O-William Dees, B-Bentley T Early (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $46,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-8.
|4—
|SCARLET FUSION, c, 4, Curlin–Scarlet Tango, by French Deputy. ($800,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Adam Beschizza, $27,600.
|3—
|Hombrazo, r, 5, Macho Uno–Ascendant, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Pravin A Patel, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $9,200.
|5—
|Perfect Cut, g, 4, Gemologist–Sweet Maya, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Jeff W Allen, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $45,790, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-8.
|12—
|KADRI, g, 5, Mark Valeski–Marquise Miss, by Marquetry. O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Norman L. Cash, J-John McKee, $21,000.
|3—
|Vivid Verse, g, 6, Cross Traffic–Madrilena, by Stormy Atlantic. ($45,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $150,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Ralph Kinder, Erv Woolsey & SpendthriftFarm (KY), $13,200.
|4—
|Solidify, g, 6, Tapizar–Elaborate, by Cherokee Run. ($7,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Chesney, Stephen and Hoffman, Cory S, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $40,084, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-8.
|7—
|LAGATHA, m, 5, Surf Cat–Cintron, by Cyclotron. O-Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose, B-Bruce Headley & George Bolton (CA), T-Reid France, J-Irving Orozco, $24,180.
|2—
|The Great Haynes, f, 4, Haynesfield–Greatest Escape, by Game Plan. ($5,000 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Branch, William, Catone, Richard and Mathis, Andy, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $8,060.
|8—
|Styledome (IRE), f, 4, Style Vendome (FR)–Positive Vibration (IRE), by Canford Cliffs (IRE). (1,000EUR 2020 GOFFEB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Ringfort Stud Ltd (IRE), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 1ST, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 1-8.
|6—
|PAISLEY CROSS, f, 4, Yankee Gentleman–Iknowuthinkimsexy, by Count the Time. O-Brett A Brinkman, B-BRETT BRINKMAN & JANE CHIASSON (LA), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $24,000.
|4—
|Goodnight Gracie, m, 5, Itsmyluckyday–Stormy Adventure, by Deputy Storm. ($8,500 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Steve Bajat, B-Orange Grove Thoroughbreds (LA), $8,000.
|1—
|D’wild Baroness, m, 7, D’wildcat–Burren, by Rahy. O-Brandon Hebert, B-Circle H Farms (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $39,790, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-8.
|8—
|GALLANT WARREN, g, 5, Gallant Son–Cichetari Miss, by With Approval. O-Bellasis, Tim, Brogan, Patrick, O’Leary, Timothy Francis and Tschanz, Cassandra A, B-Warren T McGrath (CA), T-Tim Bellasis, J-Irving Orozco, $24,180.
|5—
|Of Good Report, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Bellasis, Tim, Smartt, Donna and Tschanz, Cassandra, B-BELL TOWER THOROUGHBREDS (KY), $6,200.
|7—
|Union Leader, g, 7, Unionize–Midnite Mama, by Affirmed. O-Beth M Rivera, B-Timothy Francis O’Leary (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, AOC, $38,360, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-8.
|5—
|ITS A WRAP, g, 5, Twirling Candy–In Kelly’s Defense, by First Defence. ($83,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Adriel Gonzalez, B-Castlepark Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm (KY), T-Isai V. Gonzalez, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $22,800.
|1A—
|Tapage, g, 5, Tapit–Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. ($22,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Jason Totaram, B-Godolphin (KY), $7,600.
|9—
|Warrior’s Map, h, 5, Liam’s Map–Warrior Maid, by Holy Bull. O-Russell Welch, B-Russell Welch (KY), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|HOU, 8TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-7.
|5—
|LADY FLY LIKE JET, m, 5, Jet Phone–Affluent Lady, by West Acre. O-Jerry D Chapman, B-Jerry D Chapman (TX), T-Ronnie E. Cravens, III, J-Jose L. Alvarez, $22,020.
|7—
|Take Charge Woman, m, 5, Take Charge Indy–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $7,340.
|6—
|Dancin All Alone, m, 5, Congrats–Silver Frame, by Northern Afleet. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $5,500 2020 KEENOV). O-Stephen R Baker, B-No Escape Ranch (TX), $4,037.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
|HOU, 5TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 1-7.
|4—
|TYLER’S DREAM, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Lisa’s Dream, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($9,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Green, Greg, MCM Stables, LLC, O’Connor, Corie and Fuhs, Michael, B-Brushy Hill Enterprises LLC (KY), T-Greg Green, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $22,140.
|1—
|Carioquinha, f, 3, Gun Runner–Pure Clan, by Pure Prize. ($475,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (Goncalo B Torrealba), B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $7,380.
|6—
|Cato’s Lady, f, 3, Midshipman–Cato Major, by E Dubai. O-Michael R Whitelaw, B-Michael R Whitelaw (KY), $4,059.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (fm)
|HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-7.
|6—
|MY GOLDEN BLING, m, 5, My Golden Song–Singlebling, by El Leopardo. ($19,000 2019 TEXAPR). O-BKD Consulting, LLC, B-Stephen Baker (TX), T-Austin Gustafson, J-Ry Eikleberry, $22,020.
|4—
|Miss Carmen, m, 5, Too Much Bling–Seeing Silver, by Sightseeing. O-Winters Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Winters Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX), $7,340.
|3—
|Bebop Baby, f, 4, Too Much Bling–Conquest Bebop, by Scat Daddy. O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $4,037.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $36,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-8.
|7—
|PIPES AND DRUMS, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Shovunda, by Saratoga Six. O-John McCulloch, B-John McCulloch (KY), T-Victor Arceneaux, J-Casey Fusilier, $21,600.
|3—
|G Victory, c, 4, Outwork–Eye to Victory, by Eye of the Tiger. ($27,000 ’18 KEENOV; $20,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Scott Gelner, B-John D Gunther & Cudney Stables (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|Rumohr Reigns, g, 4, Oxbow–Samara Street, by Street Cry (IRE). (C$48,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-8.
|1—
|ARTIES CRYPTONITE, f, 4, Artie Schiller–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. O-James McConnell, B-D J Stable (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Erik Barbaran, $20,220.
|4—
|Crikey, m, 5, Hampton Court (AUS)–Edolie, by Eddington. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Douglas L Jacobson (OH), $6,740.
|3—
|Line Dancer, f, 4, Firing Line–Military Mama, by Include. O-Lowell F Allen, B-Lowell F Allen (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply