North American Allowance Results Jan. 9

AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-9.

5—

WAXMAN, c, 4, Empire Maker–Glycine, by Pulpit. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose Lezcano, $45,100.

6—

Winter Pool, g, 5, Curlin–Figarie, by Bernardini. ($10,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Brant, Peter M and Dell Ridge Farm LLC, B-Dream with Me Stables, Inc (KY), $16,400.

3—

Southern District, c, 4, Union Rags–Open Water, by Include. ($335,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $9,840.