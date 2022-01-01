North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 1

JOE HERNANDEZ S. (G2), SA, $251,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 1-1.

3—

CHEWING GUM, h, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Pantofel Stable, Wachtel Stable, and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Umberto Rispoli, $150,000.

1—

Beer Can Man, c, 4, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), $50,000.

2—

Bran (FR), g, 4, Muhaarar (GB)–Best Intent (GB), by King’s Best. (36,000EUR ’19 ARQOCT; 80,000EUR 2021 ARQARC). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Lordship Stud (FR), $30,000.

Also Ran: Delaware (GB), Commander (FR), Momos, Cupid’s Claws.

Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (gd)

Margins: NO, 1HF, NK.