North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 1

|JOE HERNANDEZ S. (G2), SA, $251,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 1-1.
|3—
|CHEWING GUM, h, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Pantofel Stable, Wachtel Stable, and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Umberto Rispoli, $150,000.
|1—
|Beer Can Man, c, 4, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), $50,000.
|2—
|Bran (FR), g, 4, Muhaarar (GB)–Best Intent (GB), by King’s Best. (36,000EUR ’19 ARQOCT; 80,000EUR 2021 ARQARC). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Lordship Stud (FR), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Delaware (GB), Commander (FR), Momos, Cupid’s Claws.
|Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NO, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 5.70, 1.10, 6.60.
|LA CANADA S. (G3), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-1.
|6—
|AS TIME GOES BY, m, 5, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|5—
|Park Avenue, f, 4, Quality Road–Remarkable, by Indian Charlie. ($450,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Moonlight d’Oro, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. ($620,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Fi Fi Pharoah, Velvet Slippers.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 13HF, 4 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.50, 3.70.
|ROBERT J. FRANKEL S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 1-1.
|7—
|LUCK, m, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Gold Round (IRE), by Caerleon. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|1—
|Bodhicitta (GB), m, 6, Showcasing (GB)–Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (55,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 100,000GBP ’18 GUKAPR; 60,000gns ’19 TATGNS). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-Fonthills Farm & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB), $20,000.
|2—
|Mucho Unusual, m, 6, Mucho Macho Man–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Moraz, Global Brand, England’s Rose, Sloane Garden (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NO, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 7.50, 3.20.
|SHAM S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-1.
|3—
|NEWGRANGE, c, 3, Violence–Bella Chianti, by Empire Maker. ($125,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Starlight Racing, Stonestreet Stables, LLC, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Masterson, Robert E and Schoenfarber, Jay A, B-Jack Mandato & Black Rock Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $60,000.
|4—
|Rockefeller, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance to Bristol, by Speightstown. ($750,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Starlight Racing, Stonestreet Stables, LLC, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Masterson, Robert E and Schoenfarber, Jay A, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Oviatt Class, c, 3, Bernardini–Occasionally, by Tiznow. ($37,000 ’19 KEENOV; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-James E Downey, B-Godolphin & Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Mackinnon, Degree of Risk.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, NO, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.50, 4.20.
