North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 17

ASTRA S. (G3), SA, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 1-17.

1—

NEIGE BLANCHE (FR), m, 5, Anodin (IRE)–Bianca Neve (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, De Seroux, Laura, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde, B-Ecurie Du Sud (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $75,000.

2—

Disappearing Act, m, 5, Magician (IRE)–Felicidades, by Congrats. O-BHMFR, LLC, B-BHMFR, LLC (KY), $25,000.

5—

Scherzo (GB), m, 5, Golden Horn (GB)–Labise (IRE), by Azamour (IRE). (32,000gns 2020 TATJUL). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs Ltd (GB), $15,000.

Also Ran: Frose, Reiwa.

Winning Time: 2:32 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 1, 6, 2 1/4.