North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 30

SAN MARCOS S. (G2), SA, $225,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 1-30.

4—

FRIAR’S ROAD, h, 5, Quality Road–My Sugar Bear, by Giant’s Causeway. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Warren, Jr, Mr and Mrs William K, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Flavien Prat, $135,000.

6—

Bob and Jackie, h, 6, Twirling Candy–Fateer, by Eskendereya. ($190,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $45,000.

3—

Say the Word, g, 7, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $27,000.

Also Ran: Lincoln Hawk (IRE), Acclimate.

Winning Time: 1:58 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 4 1/4, HD, 1 1/4.