North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 8

SANTA YNEZ S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO, F, 7F, 1-8.

1—

UNDER THE STARS, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Eaton (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.

5—

Awake At Midnyte, f, 3, Nyquist–Midnight Union, by Union Rags. ($190,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $320,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Forty Oaks (KY), $40,000.

6—

Miss Mattie B, f, 3, Tonalist–Traffic Blimp, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($10,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Westlake Racing Stable, B-R S Evans (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Big Switch, Big Shamrock, Mimajoon.

Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 6HF, 6.