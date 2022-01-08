North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 8

|SANTA YNEZ S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO, F, 7F, 1-8.
|1—
|UNDER THE STARS, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Eaton (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|5—
|Awake At Midnyte, f, 3, Nyquist–Midnight Union, by Union Rags. ($190,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $320,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Forty Oaks (KY), $40,000.
|6—
|Miss Mattie B, f, 3, Tonalist–Traffic Blimp, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($10,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Westlake Racing Stable, B-R S Evans (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Big Switch, Big Shamrock, Mimajoon.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 6HF, 6.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.50, 12.60.
|TROPICAL TURF S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 1-8.
|2—
|CLEAR VISION, g, 6, Artie Schiller–Refreshing (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). O-MeB Racing Stables LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Matthew Brice O’Connor, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $60,760.
|4—
|Value Proposition (GB), r, 6, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), $19,600.
|7—
|Belgrano, g, 8, War Front–Ask the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Peace Sign Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Largent, Call Curt, Flying Scotsman, Phat Man.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 1 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 10.70, 2.10, 48.50.
