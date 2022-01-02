North American Maiden Winners Jan. 2

Big Blue Kitten–Saintfully by Lonhro (AUS); ALEBRIJE, c, 3, FG, Mcl 40000, 1-2, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $25,000 ’20 OBSOCT.

Constitution–Lawyer Brockmeyer by Lawyer Ron; CONSTITUTIONLAWYER, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 1-2, 1 1/8m, 1:52 1/5. B-Silver Springs Stud, LLC & Sandra Sexton (KY.). $85,000 ’19 KEENOV; $170,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Flat Out–My Friend Bele by My Friend Max; BELEOUT, f, 3, FG, Msw, 1-2, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Delmar Caldwell (LA.). *1/2 to Hunker Down(MSP$250,275).

Frosted–Harbor Mist (MSW$262,529), by Rockport Harbor; WILL IS CHILL, g, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 1-2, 1m, 1:39 2/5. B-Thomas W. Bachman (CA.).

Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun by Decarchy; SHE’S BULLETPROOF, f, 3, SA, Msw, 1-2, 6fT, 1:10 1/5. B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & kmn racing (CA.). *1/2 to I Came to Party(MSP$261,931) *Full to Bulletproof One(MSW$394,002).

Into Mischief–Don’tforgetaboutme by Malibu Moon; ROYAL SPIRIT, c, 3, GP, Msw, 1-2, a7 1/2fT, 1:30 . B-Claiborne Farm (KY.). $450,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Kitten’s Joy–Showgirl Form by Dynaformer; BRAVO KITTEN, f, 3, GP, Msw, 1-2, a7 1/2fT, 1:32 . B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Lord Nelson–Langsyne by Langfuhr; LOVELY LADY MAY, f, 3, FG, Msw, 1-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-J. Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA.). $60,000 ’20 ESLYRL. *1/2 to Special Blessing(MSW$270,330).

Medaglia d’Oro–Darling’s Darling by Bernardini; ON ALERT, f, 3, GP, Msw, 1-2, a7 1/2fT, 1:30 1/5. B-Debby M. Oxley (KY.). $500,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Metaboss–Elusive Sabu by Elusive Quality; HANS GRUBER, g, 3, GG, Mcl 25000, 1-2, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Dan Preiss, Adam Aiken & Troy Bandemer (CA.).

Midshipman–Sharp Finnish by Petionville; SKY AND SAND, c, 3, OP, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Tilford Hardin Sharp (KY.). $67,000 ’19 KEENOV; $150,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $375,000 2021 FTFGUL.

Pataky Kid–Merom by Hold That Tiger; MANSFIELD TIGER, g, 3, TP, Mcl 30000, 1-2, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-Dana P Myers (IN.).

Uncle Mo–Connected Fitness by Congrats; ESTILO DIFERENTE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-2, 6f, 1:13 . B-CF Partners (KY.). $22,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Unified–My Regime by Discreetly Mine; MY WAY OR NO WAY, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 40000, 1-2, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Andrew Hughes, Karen Hughes,Mike Catanzarite & Suzanne Catanzarite (KY.). $25,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Upstart–Casual Cocktail by Magna Graduate; HEAD START, f, 3, SA, Mcl 40000, 1-2, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $85,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Goldencents–Cinderella’s Wish by Speightstown; FORTY TWO ACE, c, 4, AQU, Mcl 25000, 1-2, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Spruce Lane, McMahon of Saratoga,Manlius Stable, Copper Beech & Jim Ward (NY.). $25,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $50,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Liaison–Here Comes Frock by Artax; MI ENLACE, f, 4, TP, Mcl 5000, 1-2, 1 1/16m, 1:47 . B-Hannah Kranz Windom & Douglas Anderson Wert (KY.).

Mineshaft–Smart Engagement by Smart Strike; GALLINA, f, 4, AQU, Msw, 1-2, 7f, 1:26 . B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC (NY.). *1/2 to Giacosa(MSW$287,590).

Mo for the Money–Mattiejoe by Portobello Road; OLIVIAN, f, 4, OP, Mcl 30000, 1-2, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Randy Hall (AR.).

Musaiter–Sa Moken by Smoke Glacken; MISS EASYGO, f, 4, SUN, Mcl 8000, 1-2, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Joe Allen & Jim Adams (NM.).

Northern Causeway–Rose S. by You and I; ERRIGAL, c, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 1-2, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Rozamund Barclay (CA.).

Pro Prado–Reappear by Hadif; REAPPEARING, f, 4, SUN, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:14 . B-Tony Pickard DVM (NM.).

Quality Road–Flask by Maria’s Mon; DEFAULT PROTECTION, f, 4, AQU, Msw, 1-2, 1m, 1:37 1/5. B-Stone Farm & Joseph W. Sutton (KY.). $350,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Square Shooter($285,490).

Street Sense–Secret Return by Put It Back; FAN CLUB, c, 4, OP, Msw, 1-2, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich III (KY.). $290,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $325,000 ’19 KEESEP.