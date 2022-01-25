North American Maiden Winners Jan. 25

Abstraction–Swapping Lanes by The Way Home; WAY RITE, f, 3, SUN, Mcl 12500, 1-25, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Helen Nave (NM.).

Fort Larned–Awesome Mary by Awesome Again; BOURBONWITHGINGER, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-25, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-E. H. Beau Lane (KY.). $1,200 ’19 KEENOV.

Revolutionary–Chicks Are Better by Gold Token; RACIN’ JACIN, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-25, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-South River Ranch Inc. (OH.).

Shooter–Go Ari Go by Worker Man; GO RED RASCAL, g, 3, SUN, Mcl 8000, 1-25, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Esteban Morales (NM.).

Weigelia–Madelaine by Wayne County (IRE); PRINCESS EMMA JO, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 16000, 1-25, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-Wynoaks Farm, LLC (PA.). $13,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $10,000 2021 FTMTYO. *1/2 to Phasmes (champion in Korea) *Full to Barracuda Wayne (MSW$276,635) *Full to Venomous State ($268,352).

Awesome Again–Havre de Place by Out of Place; RETURN TO HARBOR, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 10000, 1-25, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-Ronald L. Bergum (KY.).