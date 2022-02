North American Maiden Winners Jan. 31

Keen Ice–By the Shore by Include; SUNSANDDRINKINHAND, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 1-31, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Summerfield Sales Agency, Inc. & Haras Buen Borincano, Inc (FL.). $8,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $20,000 2021 OBSSUM.