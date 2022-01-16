January 17, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 16

January 16, 2022

LASENORA S., SUN, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-16.
3—BELLA DONA, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Driggers, Robert M, Driggers, Del Rae and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Simon J. Buechler, J-Lindey Wade, $60,000.
10—Running for Grace, f, 3, Stellar Rain–Rate Rise, by High Yield. O-McDonald, Bryan and Lambert, Casey T, B-Bryan D McDonald (NM), $20,000.
6—Real Me, f, 3, Real Dandy–Happy Me, by Lesters Boy. O-Fred I Danley, B-Fred I Danley (NM), $10,000.
Also Ran: Delia, Indian Excellence, Foxy Red, Shelly d’Oro, Suertuda, Sunny Jewel.
Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
Margins: 4, 3, 2.
Odds: 0.90, 10.70, 18.00.
 
LADIES S., AQU, $97,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 1-16.
4—BATTLE BLING, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Soleil Rouge, by E Dubai. ($47,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Michael Dubb, B-Royal Oak Farm, LLC & E Kiely (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Trevor McCarthy, $55,000.
5—Miss Leslie, f, 4, Paynter–Zeenut, by Mingun. O-BB Horses, B-Maxis Stable (KY), $20,000.
2—Kiss the Girl, m, 5, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), $12,000.
Also Ran: Vienna Code, Its Cold in Dehere, Exotic West.
Winning Time: 1:57 (ft)
Margins: NK, HF, 5HF.
Odds: 3.35, 1.15, 9.70.

