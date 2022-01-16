North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 16

LASENORA S., SUN, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-16.

3—

BELLA DONA, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Driggers, Robert M, Driggers, Del Rae and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Simon J. Buechler, J-Lindey Wade, $60,000.

10—

Running for Grace, f, 3, Stellar Rain–Rate Rise, by High Yield. O-McDonald, Bryan and Lambert, Casey T, B-Bryan D McDonald (NM), $20,000.

6—

Real Me, f, 3, Real Dandy–Happy Me, by Lesters Boy. O-Fred I Danley, B-Fred I Danley (NM), $10,000.

Also Ran: Delia, Indian Excellence, Foxy Red, Shelly d’Oro, Suertuda, Sunny Jewel.

Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)

Margins: 4, 3, 2.