North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 23

BUSANDA S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 1-23.

1—

MAGIC CIRCLE, f, 3, Kantharos–Magic Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $110,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JW Singer LLC, B-Manitou Farm, LLC (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.

3—

Morning Matcha, f, 3, Central Banker–Home Ice, by Iam the Iceman. ($18,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-LC Racing, Cash is King LLC and Barber, Gary, B-Crane Thoroughbred Services LLC (PA), $20,000.

5—

Reigning Chick, f, 3, Sky Kingdom–Bet On a Chick, by Alphabet Soup. ($11,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Noda Brothers, LLC, WLIR Racing Stables and Final Turn Racing Stable, LLC, B-Windhorse Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Rosebug, Waters of Merom, Gamestonks.

Winning Time: 1:51 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 1 3/4, 6HF.