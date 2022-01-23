January 24, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 23

January 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

BUSANDA S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 1-23.
1—MAGIC CIRCLE, f, 3, Kantharos–Magic Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $110,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JW Singer LLC, B-Manitou Farm, LLC (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
3—Morning Matcha, f, 3, Central Banker–Home Ice, by Iam the Iceman. ($18,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-LC Racing, Cash is King LLC and Barber, Gary, B-Crane Thoroughbred Services LLC (PA), $20,000.
5—Reigning Chick, f, 3, Sky Kingdom–Bet On a Chick, by Alphabet Soup. ($11,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Noda Brothers, LLC, WLIR Racing Stables and Final Turn Racing Stable, LLC, B-Windhorse Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Rosebug, Waters of Merom, Gamestonks.
Winning Time: 1:51 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 1 3/4, 6HF.
Odds: 1.05, 2.05, 23.20.
 
WINSHAM LAD H., SUN, $65,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-23.
3—MINE THAT STAR, h, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Judge Lanier Racing, LLC, B-Phil & Judy Needham, Bena Halecky & WinStar Farm LLC (KY), T-Nancy Summers, J-Francisco Amparan, $39,000.
4—Convention, g, 4, Constitution–Fancy Day (IRE), by Shamardal. ($230,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Greg Lebsock, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $13,000.
5—Zestful, g, 7, Ghostzapper–Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. ($100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Stable H M A, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $6,500.
Also Ran: Wilmas Irish Rover, Favorable Outcome, Beckham James.
Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
Margins: 3 1/4, 1, 2 3/4.
Odds: 4.20, 22.70, 0.90.

