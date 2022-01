North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 28

ATBA THREE YEAR OLD SALES S., TUP, $91,391, 3YO, C/G, 6F, 1-28.

10—

BANGO FOR BUCKS, g, 3, Uh Oh Bango–Deva Malone, by Rocky Bar. O-Bartol, Tom W and Dezonno, Richard, B-Tom W Bartol (AZ), T-Bill Brashears, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $51,607.

3—

Phoenician Ghost, c, 3, Shaman Ghost–Smilingsundae, by Sightseeing. ($12,500 ’20 ARZNOV). O-John J Campo, III, B-Mark Breen (AZ), $20,642.

1—

Brazen Now, g, 3, Lotsa Mischief–Saint’s Crown, by Tiznow. ($5,000 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Eikleberry, Kevin, Yother, J Lloyd, Fleming, Marvin and Reunion Racing Stables LLC, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $10,321.

Also Ran: Silverbullitbadger, Godgunsncountry, Ravina Lane, Dareabigdream, Hannigan.

Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, NK, 2HF.