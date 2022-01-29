North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 29

FIRE PLUG S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-29.

2—

WONDRWHERECRAIGIS, g, 5, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.

4—

Youngest of Five, g, 6, Super Saver–Roadtohanna, by Not for Love. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $20,000.

1—

Shackqueenking, g, 4, Shackleford–Jurys Out, by Lawyer Ron. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Threes Over Deuces, Jaxon Traveler, Penguin Power, Studio B.

Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 3/4, 1, NK.