North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 29

|MARTHA WASHINGTON S., OP, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 1-29.
|6—
|SECRET OATH, f, 3, Arrogate–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), T-D. Wayne Lukas, J-Luis Contreras, $120,000.
|4—
|Optionality, f, 3, Gun Runner–Simplify, by Pulpit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Como Square, f, 3, Into Mischief–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Hypersport, Princess Pauline, Cupid’s Music.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 4 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.50, 6.00.
|KING COTTON S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-29.
|7—
|BOB’S EDGE, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Freeny, Michael, Freeny, Patricia and Taylor, Jennifer Grayson, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $90,000.
|3—
|Home Base, h, 7, Street Sense–Cast Call, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Christine Katherine Hayden (ON), $30,000.
|9—
|Seven Nation Army, g, 7, First Samurai–Chick Fight, by Fit to Fight. ($25,000 ’15 KEENOV; $95,000 ’16 KEESEP; $47,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Franklin Stables, LLC and Southern Springs Stables, B-Jeff H Hilger & Debora J Hilger (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Boldor, Hollis, Double Crown, Nashville, Collusion Illusion.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 7.30, 27.70, 14.90.
|SPECTACULAR BID S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 1-29.
|9—
|WITTY, g, 3, Great Notion–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), T-McLane Hendriks, J-Carol Cedeno, $60,000.
|5—
|Coastal Mission, g, 3, Great Notion–Smart Crowd, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $20,000.
|2—
|Local Motive, g, 3, Divining Rod–Wild for Love, by Not for Love. O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, GreenspringMares LLC & Bowman and Higgins Stable (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Alottahope, Last Romance, H P Moon, Shake Em Loose, Uncaptured Spirit.
|Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 3/4, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 6.40, 12.20, 10.30.
|XTRA HEAT S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-29.
|3—
|LUNA BELLE, f, 3, Great Notion–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Denis Araujo, $60,000.
|2—
|Buff My Boots, f, 3, Buffum–Shekeepsherbootson, by Not for Love. ($7,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Hope Hill Farm (MD), $20,000.
|4—
|Beneath the Stars, f, 3, Connect–Twice Tempted, by Wild Again. ($1,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Leonard Mattingly, B-Sparks View Farm LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Jackie the Joker, Determined Truth, Sparkle Sprinkle.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: 6, 2, 4.
|Odds: 0.70, 4.30, 2.10.
|WHAT A SUMMER S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-29.
|5—
|TIME LIMIT, m, 5, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|8—
|Kaylasaurus, m, 6, Munnings–Five Diamonds, by Flatter. O-Bush Racing Stable, Liberty House Racing, BlackRidge Stables LLC and Saufley, George, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $20,000.
|1—
|Princess Kokachin, f, 4, Graydar–Serenity Hill, by Speightstown. O-Eric A Rizer, B-Nancy M Rizer & Eric A Rizer (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Prodigy Doll, Regal Retort, Bunting, Fille d’Esprit, Don’t Call Me Mary, Hibiscus Punch, Phantom Shot, Whiskey and Rye, Our Sweet Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 7.70, 9.70, 3.10.
|FIRE PLUG S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-29.
|2—
|WONDRWHERECRAIGIS, g, 5, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|4—
|Youngest of Five, g, 6, Super Saver–Roadtohanna, by Not for Love. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $20,000.
|1—
|Shackqueenking, g, 4, Shackleford–Jurys Out, by Lawyer Ron. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Threes Over Deuces, Jaxon Traveler, Penguin Power, Studio B.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 0.60, 11.70, 3.70.
|WISHING WELL S., TP, $98,930, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-29.
|3—
|LADY EDITH, f, 4, Street Boss–Lady Grantham, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Estate of J David Richardson and New, Sandra, B-J David Richardson & Sandra New (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $58,624.
|12—
|Wait for Nairobi, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Evrobi, by Tabasco Cat. O-Hartwell Farm and SF Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock, LLC & Hartwell Farm Inc (KY), $19,040.
|6—
|Princess Causeway, m, 6, Giant’s Causeway–A. P. Investment, by A.P. Indy. ($200,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $9,520.
|Also Ran: Rogue Too, Ghosting Kim, Mary of Bethany, Bullseye Beauty, Beyond Mybudget, Delta Gamma Cats, Dontletsweetfoolya, Vintage Ready.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 10.20, 7.10, 4.00.
|FREDERICK P. AIME MEMORIAL S., FG, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 1-29.
|6—
|ELLE Z, m, 5, City Zip–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-M Bar O LLC, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $45,750.
|8—
|Change of Control, m, 6, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Perry Harrison, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), $15,000.
|1—
|Brooke Marie, m, 6, Lemon Drop Kid–Mamasez, by Giant’s Causeway. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $210,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Castleton Lyons, B-Mr & Mrs Jerome Moss & David Ingordo (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Drapes, Onerollofthedice, She Can’t Sing, Pathetique, Euphoric.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 3 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.10, 4.10.
|JENNINGS S., LRL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-29.
|4—
|CORDMAKER, g, 7, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $45,000.
|3—
|Hanalei’s Houdini, g, 6, Jersey Town–Hanalei Bay, by Exploit. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $15,000.
|7—
|Galerio, g, 6, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Bird Mobberley LLC and Griffin, Grady, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Bustoff, The Poser, Doubleoseven.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 10.
|Odds: 0.40, 6.60, 7.00.
|GEISHA S., LRL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-29.
|1—
|KISS THE GIRL, m, 5, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $45,000.
|4—
|Artful Splatter, m, 6, Bandbox–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($16,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-James C Wolf, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), $15,000.
|2—
|Coconut Cake, m, 5, Bandbox–English Muffin, by English Channel. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-N R S Stable, Chambers, James and Keefe, Timothy L, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Lookin Dynamic, Good Life Cider, Double Fireball, Paisley Singing.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 3, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.10, 14.00.
|FT. BLISS S., SUN, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-29.
|5—
|EL CHAVO DEL OCHO, g, 7, Tannersmyman–My Sis Liz, by Artax. ($4,000 ’16 CTNAUG). O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Joseph A Duffel & Woodbridge Farm (CA), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Harry Hernandez, $46,500.
|3—
|Sweet River Baines, g, 8, Stroll–Winlocs Glory Days, by Belong to Me. ($18,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Cappellucci, Dick and Luciano, Don, B-E H Lane III (KY), $16,500.
|2—
|Competitive Idea, g, 5, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-The Luxury Group Racing LLC and Luciano, Mike, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Mr Paytience, So Cal Memory.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 5.70, 2.10.
