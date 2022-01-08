North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 8

SAM’S TOWN S., DED, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 1-8.

5—

GREELEY AND BEN, g, 8, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $45,000.

3—

Wild Bert, g, 8, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $15,000.

2—

Best You Ever Seen, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Star of Johar, by Johar. ($3,000 ’16 KEENOV; $7,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sierra Racing Stable LLC, B-Emerald Q Partners, Inc, Richard Reed,Tiffany Zammit & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $7,500.

Also Ran: Mighty Mischief, Slither, Flying Bankroll.

Winning Time: :59 (ft)

Margins: 3, HF, 5 3/4.