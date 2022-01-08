North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 8

|PIPPIN S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-8.
|1—
|COACH, f, 4, Commissioner–And Stay Out, by Exchange Rate. ($65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Kueber Racing, LLC, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $90,000.
|6—
|Miss Bigly, m, 6, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $30,000.
|3—
|W W Fitzy, m, 6, Well Positioned–Stormy Fitz, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Flying P Stable, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Breeze Rider, Wellington Wonder, Itsallinthenotes, Josie.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3, 1 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 1.80, 9.40.
|SAY FLORIDA SANDY S., AQU, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-8.
|*4—
|LOBSTA, c, 4, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), T-Gary Sciacca, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|3—
|Battle Station, g, 7, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Bone, Robert D and Brown, Edward Rusty J, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Chestertown, g, 5, Tapit–Artemis Agrotera, by Roman Ruler. ($2,000,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Broman, Sr, Chester, Broman, Mary, Woodford Racing, LLC, Siena Farm LLC, and Masiello, Robert, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: My Boy Tate, Saratoga Pal, Alpha Chi Rho.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 2, 1.
|Odds: 2.70, 13.80, 6.60.
|***My Boy Tate finished first but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|TURFWAY PREVUE S., TP, $94,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 1-8.
|2—
|NOBALS, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Pearly Blue, by Empire Maker. ($3,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Dr John A Chandler (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Gerardo Corrales, $60,112.
|1—
|Determined Kingdom, g, 3, Animal Kingdom–Filia, by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($47,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-D Hatman Thoroughbreds and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-AUDLEY FARM EQUINE LLC (VA), $15,520.
|8—
|Amicable, c, 3, Jimmy Windows–Strike Four, by Home at Last. O-Kent Sprunger, B-Kent Sprunger (IN), $7,760.
|Also Ran: Private Road, Red Label, Trikitraki, Lucky Shot, Vidal.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.00, 23.10, 70.40.
|SAM’S TOWN S., DED, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 1-8.
|5—
|GREELEY AND BEN, g, 8, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $45,000.
|3—
|Wild Bert, g, 8, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $15,000.
|2—
|Best You Ever Seen, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Star of Johar, by Johar. ($3,000 ’16 KEENOV; $7,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sierra Racing Stable LLC, B-Emerald Q Partners, Inc, Richard Reed,Tiffany Zammit & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Mighty Mischief, Slither, Flying Bankroll.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|Margins: 3, HF, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 3.80, 25.70.
Leave a Reply