North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 9

BOLD EGO H., SUN, $65,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-9.

*6—

COUNT THEM AGAIN, m, 5, Premeditation–Count Your Cards, by Royal Orleans. O-Cuellar, Lola L and Cuellar, Alexandria M, B-Jim Volk (NM), T-Raul V. Vega, J-Erick Medellin, $39,000.

7—

Five Pics Please, f, 4, Cinco Charlie–No Pictures Please, by Congrats. O-Desert Sun Stables, B-Larry L Caudill DVM (KY), $13,000.

1—

Flyin Falynn, m, 7, Tale of the Cat–Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Curtis L Guss, B-Mt Joy Stables Inc (KY), $6,500.

Also Ran: Harking, Raneem, Miss Melody, Invodkawetrust.

Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, NO, 3.

Odds: 17.40, 0.80, 10.20.