Oaklawn Park Circles & Squares Analysis for Jan. 30

RACE 2

#2 SPURWICK LANE could hold a pace advantage as she makes her second start of the meet. The emphasis in this case is on Standard (current form) with #4 GRAPEVINE returning from a layoff. Spurwick Lane will find class relief exiting the higher level Dec. 19 event, that change moving her forward on the Plot. #1 FLASHY BIZ has a look returning to this condition from the “BTL” third place effort on Jan. 9. Trip/pace is still key for this late-running (Quad IV) type while certainly a logical fit on class, speed, and form in this race. #6 FAST SOPHIA looked to need the race (PREP) returning from the 256-day layoff on Jan. 9. She presents as a lightly-raced type with upside and numbers from last season that stack up in RANGE to offer value as one that should be under the public radar today.

RACE 8

#11 DOLLY DIMPLE will return looking for redemption following the EX – EXCUSE on Jan. 8. The rider decisions (TACTIC-) by Geroux played a major role in the trip that followed (TRAFFIC, TROUBLE), and without much surprise, she will come back today with a rider change as Santana will take over. The timing is encouraging as she wheels back in just three weeks with that trip and noted change returning at the same condition for Cox. Dolly Dimple fits at this allowance condition based on her form, class, and OptixFIG from last season.