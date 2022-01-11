January 11, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Quanah, 3-1
(5th) Won Dozen Banks, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Runandhide Wind, 3-1
(3rd) Our Little Girl, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mr Mac Quhae, 3-1
(4th) Jazzy T, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Scooby Roo, 3-1
(2nd) Unyielding, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Seat of Honor, 3-1
(4th) Freudian Analyst, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) She’smyrisenstar, 8-1
(4th) Note to Selfie, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) King Force, 9-2
(5th) Joyous Times, 6-1

