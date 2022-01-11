Spot Plays Jan. 12

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Quanah, 3-1
|(5th) Won Dozen Banks, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Runandhide Wind, 3-1
|(3rd) Our Little Girl, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mr Mac Quhae, 3-1
|(4th) Jazzy T, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Scooby Roo, 3-1
|(2nd) Unyielding, 3-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Seat of Honor, 3-1
|(4th) Freudian Analyst, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) She’smyrisenstar, 8-1
|(4th) Note to Selfie, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) King Force, 9-2
|(5th) Joyous Times, 6-1
Leave a Reply